Hornet National Championship 2023 – Curtis and Poulion clean-sweep victory

Terry Curtis and Gavin Poulion from the Weymouth SC are the 2023 Hornet National Champions.

Curtis and Poulion topped the leaderboard with five race wins, after discarding another race win and a second place, on 5 points.

In second place was defending champion Michael Mcnamara and Harry Chatterton, who won the final race to finish with 10 points.

Nigel Skudder and Keith Hills of the Starcross YC completed the podium places with 16 points.

Terry Curtis and Gavin Poulion join a roll-call of Hornet champions stretching back to 1952.

The championship was hosted by the Mumbles Yacht Club.

2023 Hornet National Championship – After 7 races (17 entries)

1st 2093 Terry Curtis and Gavin Poulion -1 1 1 1 1 1 -2 – – 5 pts

2nd 2109 Michael Mcnamara and Harry Chatterton -3 -3 2 2 3 2 1 – – 10 pts

3rd 2160 Nigel Skudder and Keith Hills 2 2 4 5 -6 3 -7 – – 16 pts

4th 2154 Richard Garry and Sam Woolner 4 4 3 3 -5 -7 3 – – 17 pts

5th 2077 Tim Coombe and James Beer -6 5 -6 4 2 5 4 – – 20 pts

6th 2157 Alistair Mclaughlin and Mark Taylor -7 6 5 7 -9 4 6 – – 28 pts

7th 2190 Thomas Broatch and Ancel Davison 8 -11 -10 8 7 6 5 – – 34 pts

8th 2115 Jo Powell and Richard Roberts 5 7 8 -9 8 8 -11 – – 36 pts

9th 2150 David Edge and David Downs 12 9 7 6 4 -18 -18 – – 38 pts

10th 2163 Tom Guy and Benj Guy 10 8 -11 -13 11 10 8 – – 47 pts

11th 2178 Kath Broatch and Alex Rogers -11 10 9 10 10 -11 9 – – 48 pts

12th 2142 Eric Styles and Catherine Westbrook -13 13 12 11 -18 9 10 – – 55 pts

13th 2080 Dave Wood and Steve Cooke 9 12 13 12 -18 12 -18 – – 58 pts

14th 2168 John Jones and Tomos Jones 14 14 14 -18 -18 13 -18 – – 73 pts

15th 2192 Eric Marchbanks and Kate Jones -18 -18 18 -18 -18 -18 -18 – – 90 pts

15th 2058 Roger Kelleway and Jamie Kelleway -18 -18 18 18 18 18 18 – – 90 pts

15th 2147 Emma Stevenson and Tim Bowden -18 -18 18 18 18 18 18 – – 90 pts

Related Post:

Hornet National Championship 2023 at Mumbles Yacht Club