2023 World Championships – Day 3 ILCA 6 and 7 join the fray

Day 3 of racing at the 2023 World Championships at The Hague, Holland, and things are really ramping-up, with the men and women’s ILCA events starting their qualification series.

They join the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 who complete their third day of racing, while the 470 dinghy takes a lay day break.

Leading the ILCA 7 after two opening races is Tonci Stipanovic (CRO) with two wins ahead of Britain’s Michael Beckett (3, 1) and third Pavlos Kontides (CYP) with a 4 and 2.

In the first races of the women’s ILCA 6, Maria Erdi (5, 1) of Hungary is tied in the lead with Carolina Albano (4, 2) of Italy on6 points.

Third is Britain’s Daisy Collingridge (8, 4) on 12 pts and setting a high bar for the other Brits, with next Hannah Snellgrove (28, 3) in 25th place.

Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken (NED) saw their lead in the men’s 49er reduced to less than two points as Spain’s Diego Botin and Florian Trittel (1,1,2) storm into second.

Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (5,5,1) continue their recovery, now in fifth place after a win in their final flight race.

Peters said: “It does feel good – I know it’s only early in the regatta but it does feel like we can be competitive. We feel in good shape both physically and mentally and feeling quite positive going into the next few days.”

In the women’s 49erFX, Sweden’s Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler( 1,3,1) continue to dominate, leading by 5 pts from Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts (4,8,2) of Belgium.

Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (6, 2, 2) of Britain climb four places to fourth overall, five point behind the Swiss pair, Sebastien Schneiter and Arno de Planta (2, 1, 6).

Italy’s Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti extended their lead in the Nacra 17 – three more race wins – to take a six point lead.

Second placed Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (2, 4, 1) of Germany picked up one win , while John Gimson and Anna Burnet had a poor day (for them) but remain in third.

Monday, 14 August, the men and women’s Formula Kite start their series and the 470 return to racing. The 49er and 49erFX have a lay day.

Day 3 – 2023 World Championships – Leaders and GBR:

ILCA7 Men- Leaders after 2 races (138 entries)

1st CRO Tonci Stipanovic 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd GBR Michael Beckett 3 1 – – 4 pts

3rd CYP Pavlos Kontides 4 2 – – 6 pts

Other GBR:

7th GBR Sam Whaley 9 5 – – 14 pts

ILCA6 Women- Leaders after 2 races (109 entries)

1st HUN Maria Erdi 5 1 – – 6 pts

2nd ITA Carolina Albano 4 2 – – 6 pts

3rd GBR Daisy Collingridge 8 4 – – 12 pts

Other GBR

25th GBR Hannah Snellgrove 28 3 – – 31 pts

49er Men- Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (83 entries)

1st NED Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken 1 4 -5 2 1 1 3 5 2 – – 19 pts

2nd ESP Diego Botin and Florian Trittel 1 1 5 3 -24 6.8 1 1 2 – – 20.8 pts

3rd POL Lukasz Przybytekand Jacek Piasecki -17 1 3 4 4 2 3 1 8 – – 26 pts

4th SUI Sebastien Schneiter and Arno de Planta 3 4 3 -9 7 5 2 1 6 – – 31 pts

5th GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt 3 -8 7 2 5 8 5 5 1 – – 36 pts

49erFX Women- Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (59 entries)

1st SWE Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler 2 -3 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 – – 11 pts

2nd BEL Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts 2 2 1 -12 6 1 4 8 2 – – 26 pts

3rd AUS Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine 1 4 2 3 2 5 3 -10 9 – – 29 pts

4th GBR Freya Black and Saskia Tidey 9 2 3 10 -11 2 6 2 2 – – 36 pts

Nacra17 Mixed – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard

1st ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 1 1 1 -2 1 1 1 1 1 – – – 8 pts

2nd GER Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer -8 1 1 2 1 2 2 4 1 – – – 14 pts

3rd GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet 3 2 2 3 3 1 3 -5 5 – – – 22 pts