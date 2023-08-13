Para Worlds – Braassemermeer Day 3 with Lijia Xu

The Para Worlds are taking place on the Braassemermeer, Holland, as part of the 2023 Allianz Sailing World Championships.
This is a welcome return to the Olympic classes Sailing World Championships which are taking place on the coast at Scheveningen.
Britain is fielding three para sailors: Emily Wright and Adam Billany in the RS Venture Keel, and Rory McKinna in the Hansa 303.
Below are two videos presented by Lijia Xu, 2012 Olympic Radial Gold Medalist, and the latest results.
Men One Person – Non-Technical – Hansa 303 after 6 races
1st POL Piotr Cichocki 1 2 -5 1 2 1 – – 7 pts
2nd JPN Takumi Niwa 3 1 2 -6 1 3 – – 10 pts
3rd GER Jens Kroker 8 -10 3 2 5 2 – – 20 pts
4th POR Joao Pinto 4 5 4 3 -6 4 – – 20 pts
5th FRA Gauthier Bril 2 6 -8 4 4 5 – – 21 pts
6th GBR Rory McKinna 5 -9 1 5 9 6 – – 26 pts
7th ITA Carmelo Forastieri -10 7 7 7 3 8 – – 32 pts
Women One Person – Non-Technical – Hansa 303 after 4 races
1st POL Olga Gornas-Grudzien -3 2 1 1 – – – 4
2nd USA Elizabeth Betsy Alison 1 1 2 UFD – 16 4
3rd TUR Miray Ulas -6 3 6 2 – 17 11
4th AUS Alison Weatherly -7 5 3 3 – 18 11
5th ITA Valia Galdi 2 6 4 UFD – 24 12
6th ESP Violeta del Reino del Valle 4 4 -5 4 – 17 12
7th FRA Coline Robert 5 -7 7 5 – 24 17
8th HKG Yuk Chun Sylvia Leung 8 8 DNF 6 – 34 22
9th CHI Zaida Maricel Perez 10 10 DNF 7 – 39 27
10th NED Finy Teitsma -9 9 DNE 8 – 38 29
11th OMA Marjan Albalochi DNF DNF DNS RET – 48 36
Open Two person Technical – RS Venture Keel after 4 races
1st FRA Ange Margaron and Olivier Ducruix -1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts
2nd GRE Vasileios Christoforou and Theodoros Alexas -7 2 2 3 – – 12 pts
3rd SUI Daniel Amiguet and Philippe Echivard 2 2 4 -8 – – 17 pts
4th TUR Furkan Ercin and Busra Nur Celik 5 3 3 -6 – – 17 pts
5th GER Tim Tromer and Nadine Loschke 4 5 3 -6 – – 24 pts
6th NOR Henriette Smith and Solfrid Kvinnesland 4 4 6 -7 – – 26 pts
7th ITA Simone Mazzanti and Emiliano Giampietro 8 7 5 4 – – 27 pts
8th NED Jasper Zuidervaart and Wieke Mulder 8 RET 8 5 – – 36 pts
9th POR Pedro Reis and Guilherme Ribeiro -2 1 2 1 – – 4 pts
10th ESP Pau Homar and Ramon Gutierrez 1 RET 1 2 – – 4 pts
11th CAN John McRoberts and Scott Lutes 3 -6 4 2 – – 9 pts
12th SWE Mikael Ek 3 5 -7 3 – – 11 pts
13th NED Katelijne Langezaal and Arend Pet -7 4 5 4 – – 13 pts
14th GBR Adam Billany and Emily Wright 5 3 6 -8 – – 14 pts
15th OMA Sami Al Sulaimi and Ghalia Al Jabri 6 -8 7 7 – – 20 pts
16th USA Shan McAdoo and Maureen McKinnon STP DSQ UFD 5 – – 21 pts
Open One Person Technical – 2.4 Norlin OD after 5 races
1st GER Heiko Kroger -1 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts
2nd ITA Davide di Maria 2 2 -3 3 2 – – 9 pts
3rd ITA Antonio Squizzato 3 4 2 2 -5 – – 11 pts
4th CZE Daniel Bina 4 3 4 4 -12 – – 15 pts
5th FIN Niko Salomaa 5 5 -6 5 4 – – 19 pts
6th AUT Kurt Badstober 6 9 5 -11 6 – – 26 pts
7th HKG Yuen Wai Foo 11 8 9 -12 3 – – 31 pts
8th SWE Patric Rosenberg 9 6 -10 7 9 – – 31 pts
9th AUT Mario Graus 7 10 7 8 -11 – – 32 pts
10th CZE Alexander Sadilek 8 7 8 -10 10 – – 33 pts
11th NED Pieter Visser 10 NSC 11 6 7 – – 34 pts
12th USA John Seepe 12 11 NSC 9 8 – – 40 pts
