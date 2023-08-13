Para Worlds – Braassemermeer Day 3 with Lijia Xu

The Para Worlds are taking place on the Braassemermeer, Holland, as part of the 2023 Allianz Sailing World Championships.

This is a welcome return to the Olympic classes Sailing World Championships which are taking place on the coast at Scheveningen.

Britain is fielding three para sailors: Emily Wright and Adam Billany in the RS Venture Keel, and Rory McKinna in the Hansa 303.

Below are two videos presented by Lijia Xu, 2012 Olympic Radial Gold Medalist, and the latest results.



Men One Person – Non-Technical – Hansa 303 after 6 races

1st POL Piotr Cichocki 1 2 -5 1 2 1 – – 7 pts

2nd JPN Takumi Niwa 3 1 2 -6 1 3 – – 10 pts

3rd GER Jens Kroker 8 -10 3 2 5 2 – – 20 pts

4th POR Joao Pinto 4 5 4 3 -6 4 – – 20 pts

5th FRA Gauthier Bril 2 6 -8 4 4 5 – – 21 pts

6th GBR Rory McKinna 5 -9 1 5 9 6 – – 26 pts

7th ITA Carmelo Forastieri -10 7 7 7 3 8 – – 32 pts

Women One Person – Non-Technical – Hansa 303 after 4 races

1st POL Olga Gornas-Grudzien -3 2 1 1 – – – 4

2nd USA Elizabeth Betsy Alison 1 1 2 UFD – 16 4

3rd TUR Miray Ulas -6 3 6 2 – 17 11

4th AUS Alison Weatherly -7 5 3 3 – 18 11

5th ITA Valia Galdi 2 6 4 UFD – 24 12

6th ESP Violeta del Reino del Valle 4 4 -5 4 – 17 12

7th FRA Coline Robert 5 -7 7 5 – 24 17

8th HKG Yuk Chun Sylvia Leung 8 8 DNF 6 – 34 22

9th CHI Zaida Maricel Perez 10 10 DNF 7 – 39 27

10th NED Finy Teitsma -9 9 DNE 8 – 38 29

11th OMA Marjan Albalochi DNF DNF DNS RET – 48 36

Open Two person Technical – RS Venture Keel after 4 races

1st FRA Ange Margaron and Olivier Ducruix -1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd GRE Vasileios Christoforou and Theodoros Alexas -7 2 2 3 – – 12 pts

3rd SUI Daniel Amiguet and Philippe Echivard 2 2 4 -8 – – 17 pts

4th TUR Furkan Ercin and Busra Nur Celik 5 3 3 -6 – – 17 pts

5th GER Tim Tromer and Nadine Loschke 4 5 3 -6 – – 24 pts

6th NOR Henriette Smith and Solfrid Kvinnesland 4 4 6 -7 – – 26 pts

7th ITA Simone Mazzanti and Emiliano Giampietro 8 7 5 4 – – 27 pts

8th NED Jasper Zuidervaart and Wieke Mulder 8 RET 8 5 – – 36 pts

9th POR Pedro Reis and Guilherme Ribeiro -2 1 2 1 – – 4 pts

10th ESP Pau Homar and Ramon Gutierrez 1 RET 1 2 – – 4 pts

11th CAN John McRoberts and Scott Lutes 3 -6 4 2 – – 9 pts

12th SWE Mikael Ek 3 5 -7 3 – – 11 pts

13th NED Katelijne Langezaal and Arend Pet -7 4 5 4 – – 13 pts

14th GBR Adam Billany and Emily Wright 5 3 6 -8 – – 14 pts

15th OMA Sami Al Sulaimi and Ghalia Al Jabri 6 -8 7 7 – – 20 pts

16th USA Shan McAdoo and Maureen McKinnon STP DSQ UFD 5 – – 21 pts

Open One Person Technical – 2.4 Norlin OD after 5 races

1st GER Heiko Kroger -1 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd ITA Davide di Maria 2 2 -3 3 2 – – 9 pts

3rd ITA Antonio Squizzato 3 4 2 2 -5 – – 11 pts

4th CZE Daniel Bina 4 3 4 4 -12 – – 15 pts

5th FIN Niko Salomaa 5 5 -6 5 4 – – 19 pts

6th AUT Kurt Badstober 6 9 5 -11 6 – – 26 pts

7th HKG Yuen Wai Foo 11 8 9 -12 3 – – 31 pts

8th SWE Patric Rosenberg 9 6 -10 7 9 – – 31 pts

9th AUT Mario Graus 7 10 7 8 -11 – – 32 pts

10th CZE Alexander Sadilek 8 7 8 -10 10 – – 33 pts

11th NED Pieter Visser 10 NSC 11 6 7 – – 34 pts

12th USA John Seepe 12 11 NSC 9 8 – – 40 pts

