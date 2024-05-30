2025 Nacra 17, 49er and FX Worlds to feature new Medal formats

Cagliari, Italy, will host the 2025 World Championships for the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Olympic Events.

The three Olympic doublehander classes will feature updated racing formats intended to provide a more exciting final Medal Race and maintain the ‘jeopardy’ to the final race finish.

While the final details are still being processed, the Nacra 17 will likely feature match races in their finals, while the 49er and FX skiffs will use a ‘first-to-win-three’ system similar to that being used by the board events at the Paris Olympics.

The present Medal race format being used involve the top ten competitors carrying forward their accumulated points.

This often results in the overall winner is already known, and reducing media interest in what should be the highlight race.

The four new foiling-board events at the Paris Olympics will use a knock-out final system that maintains the tension, often allowing considerable last minute place changing to the podium places.

This change for the 2025 Worlds will set a marker for all teams aiming at Los Angles 2028, and is vital if sailing is to maintain its place in future Olympics.

The championships will coincide with the annual Sardinia Sailing Cup from 12 to 17 October, 2025.

