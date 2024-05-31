Easy launch and recover in surf at RS Aero 6 & 9 UK National Championships

The 2024 RS Aero 6 and 9 UK Championships, supported by Rooster, saw 61 RS Aeros racing at Felpham Sailing Club in West Sussex from 25 to 27 May.

A good mix of conditions saw light/medium winds and flatish seas on day 1 followed by two days of the most excellent waves and fresh breezes . . . With all hands helping to launch and recover in the surf!

Winner in the RS Aero 6 championship was Noah Rees of Torpoint Mosquito SC, dominating in the stronger wind of day 2 and 3, and winning five of the nine races.

Rees inished with 14 pts, and 11 points clear of Jack Miller of Felpham SC on 25 pts, with Andrew Frost of Sutton Bingham SC sailing consistantly to take third with 33 pts.

Ben Flower of Paignton SC tied-up the RS Aero 9 title with six wins and was able to skip the two final races, finishing with 8 pts.

Second place went to Peter Barton of Lymington Town with a run of second places and a single win on 13 pts, with Dominic Hall of Hayling Island SC sweeping-up the third place finishes and a win for 19 pts.

The RS Aero 5 & 7 UK National Championships will be at East Lothian YC, North Berwick, 28 July – 2 August.

RS Aero 6 UK National Championship – Final Leaders after 9 races (43 entries)

1st 4515 Noah Rees – Torpoint Mosquito – – 14 pts

2nd 4397 Jack Miller – Felpham – – 25 pts

3rd 3875 Andrew Frost – Sutton Bingham – – 33 pts

4th 4551 Andrew Kilburn – RS Sailing – – 34 pts

5th 4516 Paul Haswell – Hayling Island – – 38 pts

6th 1750 Mark Ripley – Paignton Y – – 50 pts

7th 4431 Daragh Sheridan – Howth YC M – – 51 pts

8th 1566 Abby Hire – Lymtown – – 52 pts

9th 4539 Noel Butler – National – – 54 pts

10th 2739 Sam Blaker – Thorpe Bay – – 56 pts

RS Aero 9 UK National Championship – Final Leaders after 9 races (18 entries)

1st 1031 Ben Flower – Paignton – – 8 pts

2nd 4396 Peter Barton – Lymington Town – – 13 pts

3rd 3183 Dominic Hall – Hayling Island – – 19 pts

4th 4430 Chris Larr – Draycote Water – – 27 pts

5th 3023 Richard Watsham – Starcross YC – – 33 pts

6th 3130 Rory Cohen – South Cerney – – 36 pts

7th 3855 Tom Twist – Felpham Y – – 40 pts

8th 3175 Gareth Griffiths – Island Barn Res M – – 58 pts

9th 3042 Paul Halliwell – RWB M – – 60 pts

10th 4538 Ben Swann – Hayling Island – – 61 pts

The Categories were scored after extracting results from each race:

1st RS Aero 9 Master (O55) – Paul Halliwell, Island Barn

1st RS Aero 9 Grand Master (O65) – Gareth Griffiths, Island Barn

1st RS Aero 6 Youth (U22) – Abby Hire, Lymington

1st RS Aero 6 Female – Abby Hire, Lymington

1st RS Aero 6 Female Master (O45) – Cathy Lunn, Leigh & Lowton

1st RS Aero 6 Male Master (O55) – Darragh Sheridan, Howth, Ireland

1st RS Aero 6 Grand Master (O65) – David Stockton, Wimbleball

1st RS Aero 6 Great Grand Master (O75) – John McKeown, Lancing