49er and 49erFX National Championship at WPNSA – Final

2025 49er and 49erFX National Championship at WPNSA racing in Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour.

As expected Fin Armstrong and Richie Thurlby won the men’s 49er title, and Isabelle Fellows and Rachael Potter the women’s 49erFX title.

In the 49er, Arran Holman and Freddie Lonsdale finished with back-to-back wins to move into second, with Ireland’s Ben O’Shaughnessy and Ethan Spain finishing third.

In the FX Isabelle Fellows and Rachael Potter took second, holding off the late charge by Katy Jenkins and Noah Fitzgerald to claim third with back-to-back wins.

49er UK National Championships – Final

1st GBR Fin Armstrong / Richie Thurlby – – 33 pts

2nd GBR Arran Holman / Freddie Lonsdale – – 48 pts

3rd IRL Ben O’Shaughnessy / Ethan Spain – – 57 pts

4th USA Nicolas Muller / Duncan Williford – – 58 pts

5th GBR Elliott Wells / Billy Vennis-Ozanne – – 68 pts

6th USA Liam Walz / Abie Griggs – – 78 pts

49erFX UK National Championships – Final

1st GBR Ellie Keers / Jess Jobson – – 24 pts

2nd GBR Isabelle Fellows / Rachael Potter – – 57 pts

3rd GBR Katy Jenkins / Noah Fitzgerald – – 58 pts

4th GBR Monique Vennis-Ozanne / Sam Webb – – 58 pts

5th GBR Karrie Clark / Sophie Raven – – 66 pts

6th GBR Florence Brellisford / Felicity Brellisford – – 67 pts

Full results available here . . .