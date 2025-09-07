49er and 49erFX National Championship at WPNSA – Final

2025 49er and 49erFX National Championship at WPNSA racing in Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour.
As expected Fin Armstrong and Richie Thurlby won the men’s 49er title, and Isabelle Fellows and Rachael Potter the women’s 49erFX title.
In the 49er, Arran Holman and Freddie Lonsdale finished with back-to-back wins to move into second, with Ireland’s Ben O’Shaughnessy and Ethan Spain finishing third.
In the FX Isabelle Fellows and Rachael Potter took second, holding off the late charge by Katy Jenkins and Noah Fitzgerald to claim third with back-to-back wins.
49er UK National Championships – Final
1st GBR Fin Armstrong / Richie Thurlby – – 33 pts
2nd GBR Arran Holman / Freddie Lonsdale – – 48 pts
3rd IRL Ben O’Shaughnessy / Ethan Spain – – 57 pts
4th USA Nicolas Muller / Duncan Williford – – 58 pts
5th GBR Elliott Wells / Billy Vennis-Ozanne – – 68 pts
6th USA Liam Walz / Abie Griggs – – 78 pts
49erFX UK National Championships – Final
1st GBR Ellie Keers / Jess Jobson – – 24 pts
2nd GBR Isabelle Fellows / Rachael Potter – – 57 pts
3rd GBR Katy Jenkins / Noah Fitzgerald – – 58 pts
4th GBR Monique Vennis-Ozanne / Sam Webb – – 58 pts
5th GBR Karrie Clark / Sophie Raven – – 66 pts
6th GBR Florence Brellisford / Felicity Brellisford – – 67 pts