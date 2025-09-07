International Moth UK Championship title for Henry Wetherell

Henry Wetherell confirmed his 2025 Moth UK title win with a final day score of 1, 2, 1 for a 12 point total after 11 races.

Second was Kyle Stoneham who took the day’s second race win for 22 pts, and in third Dylan Fletcher with 25 pts.

In fourth was Hattie Rogers (women’s Champion) with 34 pts, and fifth Ronan Wallace tied on 49 pts with Alex Adam.

Callum Wyper is the Youth Champion.

The Royal Torbay YC was able to run three final races to complete an 11 race series for the 33 competitors.

2025 International Moth UK Championship

– Leaders after 11 races, 2 discard (33 entries)

1st 4999 Henry Wetherell – – 12 pts

2nd 5249 Kyle Stoneham – – 22 pts

3rd 5247 Dylan Fletcher – – 25 pts

4th 5168 Hattie Rogers – – 34 pts

5th 4848 Ronan Wallace – – 49 pts

6th 490 Alex Adams – – 49 pts

7th 4944 Eddie Bridle – – 58 pts

8th 4990 Jason Belben – – 68 pts

9th 4951 James Phare – – 87 pts

10th 48 Callum Wyper – – 89 pts

Full results available here . . .