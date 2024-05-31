First ROCKWOOL Canada Sail Grand Prix in Halifax this weekend

SailGP’s debut in Canada is almost here, with the 11th event of Season 4 taking place in Halifax this weekend, 1 and 2 June 2024.

Two days racing will take place in the Nova Scotian capital, with forecasts predicting windy conditions for the races. High winds can be both a boon and a bane, testing the crews’ skills and strategies to the limit in the unique conditions of the harbour.

The experience of handling such conditions could be the deciding factor in this high-stakes environment.

Phil Robertson and the Canada SailGP Team head into their home event sixth in the Season 4 Championship leaderboard following a fourth-place finish in Bermuda last time out.

Britain’s Emirate’s GBR team are in eighth place, looking out of the final podium trio, and a face-saving effort required here. Driver Giles Scott knows the problem, ‘poor off the start line’, but can they fix it?

Pete Burling’s New Zealand top the leaderboard with a ten point advantage over Tom Slingsby’s Australia.

In third place is Spain after Diego Botin claimed overall victory at the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix . . . beating New Zealand and Australia in the winner-takes-all Final on the Great Sound.

It is the battle for that third place, with only three events left, that will be the focus this event for ROCKWOOL Denmark and France who both sit just nine points behind Los Gallos. A good showing in Halifax for either of those teams could see them close the gap heading into the penultimate event in New York later in June.

Following three opening fleet races on Saturday, 1 June, there will be further racing on Sunday, 2 June to determine the three Finalists who will proceed into the winner-takes-all, three boat Final.

ROCKWOOL Canada Sail Grand Prix Halifax: How to watch:

The first day of racing in Halifax takes place on Saturday, 1 June. Racing is scheduled to start at 19:00 Saturday in UK (15:00 ADT)

You can watch all of the racing action using the this live stream.