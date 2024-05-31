UK Europe Class 2024 National & Open Championship – Day 1

After day 1 of the UK Europe Class 2024 National & Open Championships at Hayling Island SC, Jason Belben has a one point lead.

Belben leads from Alex Scoles who took the second race, before Belben, after a fifth in that race, won the third to snatch the overnight lead ahead of Scoles, with Tom Morris third

Denmark’s Klaus Rønn Madsen won the opening race, ahead of Belben. Then Alex Scoles took the second ahead of Madsen and finally Belben won the third ahead of Carsten Wernecke of Germany.

Ross Harvey is fourth, Carsten Wernecke fifth and Jason Russell sixth.

Conditions were 18+ knots with gusts hitting 25 knots which saw a considerable number of DNC and RET by the third race.

UK Europe Class 2024 National & Open Championship – Leaders after 3 races (46 entries)

1st GBR 430 Jason Belben, Stokes Bay SC – – 2 5 1 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR 413 Alex Scoles, Overy Staithe – – 5 1 3 – – 9 pts

3rd GBR 435 Tom Morris, Hayling Island SC – – 4 7 4 – – 15 pts

4th GBR 420 Ross Harvey, Hayling Island SC – – 8 6 6 – – 20 pts

5th GER 88 Carsten Wernecke, RSVM – – 9 10 2 – – 21 pts

6th GBR 414 Jason Russell, Hayling Island SC – – 10 3 8 – – 21 pts

7th GBR 431 John Rees, Hayling Island SC – – 12 8 5 – – 25 pts

8th GBR 331 Ben Harris, Weston SC – – 6 15 7 – – 28 pts

9th DEN 15 Klaus Rønn Madsen, Bork Bådelaug – – 1 2 29.0 UFD – – 32 pts

10th GBR 411 Lucy Boreham, CYC – – 17 9 9 – – 35 pts

Full results here . . .