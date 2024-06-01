Denmark’s Klaus Rønn Madsen leads UK Europe Class  National Championships

Denmark’s Klaus Rønn Madsen returned to the lead of the UK Europe Class National Championships at Hayling Island.



Day 2 saw three more races completed with Madsen dominating to day with a 1, 1, 2 scoreline, and after diacarding the UFD from day 1, has a seven point lead.

Tom Morris of the host club, moves into second with a 2, 3, 1, scoreline, just one point ahead of Alex Scoles 4, 2, 5, with overnight leader Jason Belben 5, 8, -9, now in fourth.

Three more races are scheduled for Sunday, the final day.

UK Europe Class 2024 National/Open Championship

Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (45 entries)

1st DEN15 Klaus Rønn Madsen – – 1 2 (UFD) 1 1 2 – – 7 pts

2nd GBR435 Tom Morris – – 4 -7 4 2 3 1 – – 14 pts

3rd GBR413 Alex Scoles – – -5 1 3 4 2 5 – – 15 pts

4th GBR430 Jason Belben – – 2 5 1 5 8 -9 – – 21 pts

5th GBR420 Ross Harvey – – -8 6 6 3 5 3 – – 23 pts

6th GER88 Carsten Wernecke – – 9 10 2 7 7 -19 – – 35 pts

7th FRA5718 Pham Vincent – – 3 4 (UFD) 6 23 4 – – 40 pts

8th GBR414 Jason Russell – – 10 3 8 8 -19 13 – – 42 pts

9th GBR411 Lucy Boreham – – -17 9 9 11 6 8 – – 43 pts

10th GBR392 Adam Catlow – – 13 -25 13 9 4 6 – – 45 pts

Full results available here . . .