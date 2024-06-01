French skipper Charlie Dalin leads New York Vendée-Les Sables d’Olonne solo race to France

Since leaving the start line on Wednesday, some 90 miles off New York, Charlie Dalin on MACIF Santé et Prevoyance has been the 28 strong fleet’s most consistent leader.

After losing out slightly yesterday he is on top again as the ‘peloton’ try to find the best way through very unpredictable, slightly random weather behind a low pressure trough which they have been negotiating today.

After just three days of racing and with 2300 miles of the solo Transatlantic course still to sail there are multiple weather obstacles to be negotiated.

Now the fleet is spread across about 200 miles of the North Atlantic, west-to-east, and the winds have varied in strength and direction within very short time periods.

Saturday, Briton Sam Goodchild, in sixth place 36 miles behind leader Dalin, reported of winds between 5 and 25 knots during the last 12 or so hours.

The squalls – more akin to the Doldrums – have been vicious at times and when Goodchild spoke this morning he was making the most of a 30kts bullet that he was sailing his IMOCA Vulnerable in, trying to go fast but not break anything.