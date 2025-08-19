Astral Azure 2000 Class Nationals at Hayling Island – Pascoe’s consolidate lead

Ben and Sam Pascoe completed a run of four race wins to take a four point lead going into the lay day Wednesday.

Simon and Katie Horsfield who had won the two opening races were pushed back to second with 10 pts, Paul Cullen and Fresh Abenstern in third on 20 pts.

In the second group, Jonathan and Louisa Ching are 4th with 22 pts, Ed and Andrew Connellan 5th with 34 pts and Pete Vincent and Sophie Bentley 5th on 35 pts.

Action will restart on Thursday.

2000 Class 2025 National Championship – Leaders after 6 races (58 entries)

1st Benjamin Pascoe and Sam Pascoe – – 2 -3 1 1 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd Simon Horsfield and Katie Horsfield – – 1 1 -3 2 3 3 – – 10 pts

3rd Paul Cullen and Fresh abenstern – – 3 4 -60 6 2 5 – – 20 pts

4th Jonathan Ching and Louisa Ching – – 5 6 -10 4 5 2 – – 22 pts

5th Ed Conellan and Andrew Connellan – – -60 7 11 3 7 6 – – 34 pts

6th Peter Vincent and Sophie Bentley – – 4 -9 9 9 4 9 – – 35 pts

7th James Whitehead and Alice whitehead – – 10 -18 5 7 8 17 – – 47 pts

8th Tim Hulley and Linda Hulley – – 16 12 6 10 -18 4 – – 48 pts

9th Archie Munro-Price and Merrin Attridge – – 17 -60 2 8 11 11 – – 49 pts

10th Adrian Stell and Roz Stell – – 8 8 8 13 12 -16 – – 49 pts

11th Jeremy Stephens and Rebecca Bradley – – 6 15 -60 5 6 19 – – 51 pts

12th Matt Larkin and Oliver & William Larkin – – 7 10 12 14 -17 13 – – 56 pts

13th Jonathan Bailey and Matthew Bailey – – 11 2 13 16 15 -18 – – 57 pts

14th Matt Sargent and Ross Southwell – – 13 17 14 -20 13 7 – – 64 pts

15th Oliver Thompson and Elliott Thompson – – 9 14 16 12 14 -21 – – 65 pts

16th Jo Field and Annabel Larkin – – -60 20 15 18 10 8 – – 71 pts

17th Paul Freeland and Sharon Freeland – – 14 -24 4 21 23 14 – – 76 pts

18th Tom Harcombe and Sarah Burridge – – 20 5 24 -29 19 10 – – 78 pts

19th Miles Wade and Mayan Cunnigham – – -25 19 17 11 16 24 – – 87 pts

20th Matt Greenfield and Jemima Greenfield – – 19 -32 7 23 24 15 – – 88 pts

Full results available here . . .