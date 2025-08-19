Astral Azure 2000 Class Nationals at Hayling Island – Pascoe’s consolidate lead

Ben and Sam Pascoe completed a run of four race wins to take a four point lead going into the lay day Wednesday.
Simon and Katie Horsfield who had won the two opening races were pushed back to second with 10 pts, Paul Cullen and Fresh Abenstern in third on 20 pts.
In the second group, Jonathan and Louisa Ching are 4th with 22 pts, Ed and Andrew Connellan 5th with 34 pts and Pete Vincent and Sophie Bentley 5th on 35 pts.
Action will restart on Thursday.
2000 Class 2025 National Championship – Leaders after 6 races (58 entries)
1st Benjamin Pascoe and Sam Pascoe – – 2 -3 1 1 1 1 – – 6 pts
2nd Simon Horsfield and Katie Horsfield – – 1 1 -3 2 3 3 – – 10 pts
3rd Paul Cullen and Fresh abenstern – – 3 4 -60 6 2 5 – – 20 pts
4th Jonathan Ching and Louisa Ching – – 5 6 -10 4 5 2 – – 22 pts
5th Ed Conellan and Andrew Connellan – – -60 7 11 3 7 6 – – 34 pts
6th Peter Vincent and Sophie Bentley – – 4 -9 9 9 4 9 – – 35 pts
7th James Whitehead and Alice whitehead – – 10 -18 5 7 8 17 – – 47 pts
8th Tim Hulley and Linda Hulley – – 16 12 6 10 -18 4 – – 48 pts
9th Archie Munro-Price and Merrin Attridge – – 17 -60 2 8 11 11 – – 49 pts
10th Adrian Stell and Roz Stell – – 8 8 8 13 12 -16 – – 49 pts
11th Jeremy Stephens and Rebecca Bradley – – 6 15 -60 5 6 19 – – 51 pts
12th Matt Larkin and Oliver & William Larkin – – 7 10 12 14 -17 13 – – 56 pts
13th Jonathan Bailey and Matthew Bailey – – 11 2 13 16 15 -18 – – 57 pts
14th Matt Sargent and Ross Southwell – – 13 17 14 -20 13 7 – – 64 pts
15th Oliver Thompson and Elliott Thompson – – 9 14 16 12 14 -21 – – 65 pts
16th Jo Field and Annabel Larkin – – -60 20 15 18 10 8 – – 71 pts
17th Paul Freeland and Sharon Freeland – – 14 -24 4 21 23 14 – – 76 pts
18th Tom Harcombe and Sarah Burridge – – 20 5 24 -29 19 10 – – 78 pts
19th Miles Wade and Mayan Cunnigham – – -25 19 17 11 16 24 – – 87 pts
20th Matt Greenfield and Jemima Greenfield – – 19 -32 7 23 24 15 – – 88 pts