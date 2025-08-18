Astral Azure 2000 Class Nationals at Hayling Island – Day 2

Ben and Sam Pascoe won both the day 2 races to tie the 2000 Class Nationals lead with Simon and Katie Horsfield.

Both leading pair have the same scoreline after four races, and a nine point lead over third placed Paul Cullen and Fresh Abenstern, who were only able to count a 6th after discarding their BFD from the first race of the day.

Archie Munro-Price and Merrin Attridge were able to discard their DSQ from day 1, adding a 2 and 8 to move into 11th overall.

Racing continues Tuesday.

2000 Class 2025 National Championship – Leaders after 4 races (58 entries)

1st 2190 Benjamin Pascoe and Sam Pascoe – – 2 -3 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 2203 Simon Horsfield and Katie Horsfield – – 1 1 -3 2 – – 4 pts

3rd 2321 Paul Cullen and Fresh abenstern – – 3 4 -59 6 – – 13 pts

4th 2193 Jonathan Ching and Louisa Ching – – 5 6 -10 4 – – 15 pts

5th 22667 Ed Conellan and Andrew Connellan – – -59 7 11 3 – – 21 pts

6th 22713 Peter Vincent and Sophie Bentley – – 4 -9 9 9 – – 22 pts

7th 22663 James Whitehead and Alice whitehead – – 10 -18 5 7 – – 22 pts

8th 2212 Adrian Stell and Roz Stell – – 8 8 8 -13 – – 24 pts

9th 2322 Jonathan Bailey and Matthew Bailey – – 11 2 13 -16 – – 26 pts

10th 21794 Jeremy Stephens and Rebecca Bradley – – 6 15 -59 5 – – 26 pts

Full results available here . . .