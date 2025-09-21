UK Musto Skiff Nationals – Eddie Bridle is 2025 UK Musto Skiff National Champion

Eddie Bridle of the Brightlingsea SC is the 2025 UK Musto Skiff National Champion.
Sam Barker posted a 2, 1, 1, final day challenge to over night leader Bridle, but Bridle kept his nerve with a 1, 3, 3 to claim the national title with an eight point lead.
Barker from the Castle Cove SC, moved up from fourth to finish second, with world champion Andy Tarboton (RSA) third.
The event was hosted by Hayling Island SC.
Noble Marine UK Musto Skiff Nationals
– Leaders after 11 races, 2 discard (38 entries)
1st GBR Eddie Bridle – – 23 pts
2nd GBR Sam Barker – – 31 pts
3rd RSA Andy Tarboton – – 40 pts
4th GBR Jamie Hilton – – 44 pts
5th GBR Robert Richardson – – 46 pts
6th RSA Euan Hurter – – 49 pts
7th GBR Ben Clegg – – 63 pts
8th GBR Bruce Keen – – 64 pts
9th GBR Danny Boatman – – 71 pts
10th GBR Jono Shelley – – 90 pts
11th GBR Dan Vincent – – 98 pts
12th GBR Graeme Oliver – – 98 pts
13th GBR Dylan Noble – – 107 pts
14th GBR Tom Scott – – 126 pts
15th GBR Ben Schooling – – 129 pts