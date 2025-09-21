UK Musto Skiff Nationals – Eddie Bridle is 2025 UK Musto Skiff National Champion

Eddie Bridle of the Brightlingsea SC is the 2025 UK Musto Skiff National Champion.

Sam Barker posted a 2, 1, 1, final day challenge to over night leader Bridle, but Bridle kept his nerve with a 1, 3, 3 to claim the national title with an eight point lead.

Barker from the Castle Cove SC, moved up from fourth to finish second, with world champion Andy Tarboton (RSA) third.

The event was hosted by Hayling Island SC.

Noble Marine UK Musto Skiff Nationals

– Leaders after 11 races, 2 discard (38 entries)

1st GBR Eddie Bridle – – 23 pts

2nd GBR Sam Barker – – 31 pts

3rd RSA Andy Tarboton – – 40 pts

4th GBR Jamie Hilton – – 44 pts

5th GBR Robert Richardson – – 46 pts

6th RSA Euan Hurter – – 49 pts

7th GBR Ben Clegg – – 63 pts

8th GBR Bruce Keen – – 64 pts

9th GBR Danny Boatman – – 71 pts

10th GBR Jono Shelley – – 90 pts

11th GBR Dan Vincent – – 98 pts

12th GBR Graeme Oliver – – 98 pts

13th GBR Dylan Noble – – 107 pts

14th GBR Tom Scott – – 126 pts

15th GBR Ben Schooling – – 129 pts

Full results available here . . .