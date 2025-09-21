Rolex Switzerland Geneva GP Day 2 – Germany take first SailGP Event win

Germany by Deutsche Bank took their first SailGP Event win with a nerve-racking victory on Lake Geneva.

The final of the Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix | Geneva took place Sunday on Lake Geneva after five fleet races in very light breeze, and put Germany against Switzerland and Australia.

Continuing to sail in light wind mode, with just three crew, Erik Heil pulled off a flying start for Germany, to lead throughout, leaving the Aussie and Swiss teams scrapping for the places.

The Germany by Deutsche Bank team is:

Erik Erik Kosegarten-Heil – Driver – Erik Kosegarten-Heil,

Stuart Bithell – Wing Trimmer

James Wierzbowski – Flight Controller

Anna Bart – Strategist

Jonnathan Meyer – Grinder

Felix van den Hovel – Grinder

Will Tiller – Grinder

Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix – Day 2 Race leaders

Race 4 – 1st GER, 2nd ITA, 3rd DEN, 4th USA, 5th NZL 6th AUS (GBR 10th)

Race 5 – 1st ESP, 2nd SUI, 3rd GER, 4th USA, 5th FRA 6th CAN (GBR 7th)

Final Race 5 – 1st GER 2nd AUS, 3rd SUI