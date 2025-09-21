New Trophy Presented for 2025 Six Metre World Championships

His Majesty King Juan Carlos of Spain gifts a brand-new perpetual trophy to be presented to the winner of the Classic Six Metre Worlds, the Copa Rey Juan Carlos.

The Opening Ceremony for the 2025 International Six Metre Open and Classic World Championships saw the 29 participating teams from nine nations gather on the waterside lawn of the Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club (SCYC).

Highlight of the evening was the presentation of a spectacular new perpetual trophy, the Copa Rey Juan Carlos, which will be presented to the winner of the Classic Six Metre World Championship, alongside the historic Djinn Trophy.

The stunning new trophy, a large, embellished silver cup, was personally commissioned by His Majesty, who was also directly involved in the preparation of its Deed of Gift.

Twenty-nine boats from seven nations will challenge for the championships, with 17 racing for the Open Championship’s Six Metre World Cup Trophy, and 12 for the new Copa Rey Juan Carlos.

The newest boats racing have both been launched just in time for this event – Rainer Müller’s new Ian Howlett designed SUI144 Eau Vive, which is being raced this week by defending Open World Champion Jamie Hilton of the New York YC.

And 2022 World Champion Dieter Schoen’s Judel/Vrolijk designed IBV145 Momo II, sailing for the Royal BVI Yacht Club, both of which are fresh out of the box.

Whilst the oldest boats racing, both over 100 years old, will be USA14 SYCE, which was built in 1922 to a John G Alden design and is raced by Robert and Farley Towse of the New York Yacht Club, and SCYC Regatta Chairman’s Hugh Jones and Russell Byers’ USA21 Madcap, a 1924 Fredrick M Hoyt design.

Racing for the championships will get underway on Monday 22 September and continue until Friday 26, with up to eight races scheduled.