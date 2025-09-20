Lightning forecast forces Rolex Switzerland Sail GP race schedule changes

SailGP has been forced to adjust the race schedule for day two of the Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix on Lake Geneva

Due to a changing weather forecast and the threat of lightning, SailGP has adjusted the race schedule for day two of the Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix | Geneva on Sunday 21 September.

Racing will now begin at 1pm BST – ninety minutes earlier than originally planned.

Racing was completed on schedule Saturday without any problems, the wind being on the light side and the F50’s spending some periods off the foils in displacement mode.

