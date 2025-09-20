Rolex Switzerland Geneva GP Day 1 – Aussie and Brits in displacement/foiling battle on Lake Geneva

The Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix | Geneva started Saturday on Lake Geneva with three races in light breeze.

All 12 teams were fitted with the new light-air T-Foils and rudders package, and sailing with the big rig mainsail and jib, and with the crew reduced to three from six, so that they could manage the potential non-foiling conditions.

Tom Slingsby and the Bonds Flying Roos team take a two point lead after three races, with Dylan Fletcher and Emirates GBR second, and Sebastien Schneiter and the Swiss in third.

Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix after 3 races

Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix – Day 1 Race leaders

Race 1 – 1st NZL, 2nd DEN, 3rd GBR, 4th AUS, 5th SUI 6th FRA

Race 2 – 1st AUS, 2nd SUI, 3rd GBR, 4th USA, 5th NZL 6th CAN

Race 3 – 1st FRA, 2nd CAN, 3rd AUS, 4th GBR, 5th GER 6th ESP

Racing continues Sunday 21 September at 2.30 pm BST

Full results will be available here.