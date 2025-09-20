UK Musto Skiff Nationals – Day 3 Just-In-Time racing

Day 3 of the Noble Marine 2025 UK Musto Skiff Nationals at HISC.

Eddie Bridle, with a 1 and 4 takes a six point lead into the final day. Andy Tarboton with a 6 and 9 is now second and Euan Hurter with a 7 and 1, moves up into third.

The two races were sailed early in the day, thus avoiding the 40+ knot gusts later.

The event wraps on Sunday.

Noble Marine UK Musto Skiff Nationals

– Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (38 entries)

1st Eddie Bridle -6 2 4 -5 4 1 1 4 – – 16 pts

2nd Andy Tarboton 2 -6 2 1 6 5 6 -9 – – 22 pts

3rd Euan Hurter 5 8 -10 -16 3 2 7 1 – – 26 pts

4th Sam Barker 7 4 7 -9 1 3 -9 5 – – 27 pts

5th Jamie Hilton 4 7 8 4 -9 4 2 -11 – – 29 pts

6th Robert Richardson 3 3 3 -20 12 7 4 -39 – – 32 pts

7th Bruce Keen -17 5 5 3 2 -12 10 12 – – 37 pts

8th Ben Clegg 1 1 1 11 -17 -19 14 10 – – 38 pts

9th Danny Boatman -22 15 6 2 10 6 3 -39 – – 42 pts

10th Graeme Oliver 9 9 9 8 11 9 -12 -15 – – 55 pts

11th Dan Vincent 10 11 -14 13 -14 13 8 8 – – 63 pts

12th Jono Shelley -39 -39 39 7 7 10 5 2 – – 70 pts

13th Tom Scott -24 -22 12 17 13 14 13 3 – – 72 pts

14th Dylan Noble -19 -20 16 15 8 11 15 13 – – 78 pts

15th Richard Pelley -23 17 -22 10 16 20 19 7 – – 89 pts