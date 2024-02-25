OK Dinghy World Championship opens in Brisbane, Australia

The 2024 Tan Lines OK Dinghy World Championship, was opened Sunday evening at the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron, in Brisbane, Australia.

The largest OK Dinghy event to ever be held south of the equator is all set to proceed after 112 sailors from seven nations completed equipment inspection and registration.

The practice racing took place in 10-12 knots, which gathered pace to gusting 25 knots by the end.

With some drop-outs it was Australia’s Roger Blasse who took the Group 1 win with Britain’s Nick Craig second and Sean Cleary of New Zealand third. Britain’s Andy Davis finished 6th, Simon Davis 16th, and Chris Turner 17th

In the second group, Australia’s Tim Alewood was the winner ahead of Paul Rhodes NZL and Mark Skelton AUS.



The saga surrounding the European containers was finally solved at the end of last week with a collective sigh of relief with both shipments cleared by midday on Friday in time for the start of equipment inspection.

The championship gets underway on Monday when the fleet will be split into two groups with six races scheduled over three days for the opening series, before a final series of four races.

If four races are completed by the end of Wednesday, then Thursday will be a lay day. Racing is scheduled to start at 13.00 each day.

OK Dinghy World Championship Practice Race – Group 1 (55 entries)