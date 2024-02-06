Halfway Point of the 2024 ILCA Masters Worlds at the Adelaide SC

The 2024 ILCA Masters Worlds at the Adelaide Sailing Club have reached the halfway point and sailors are heading into a well-earned rest day.

The last two days have had some strong winds, with more expected for the rest of the week.

Best placed British competitors are: Jon Emmett, second in the ILCA 6 Masters Fleet. Terry Scutcher second in the ILCA 6 Great Grand Masters Fleet.

Mark Lyttle fourth in the ILCA 7 Grand Masters Fleet and Tim Law second in the Great Grand Masters Fleet.



ILCA 6 – Apprentices Fleet (9 entries)

1st ARG Franco Riquelme Antonetti 5 -9 1 1 1 2 – – 19 10 pts

2nd GER Svenja Weger 1 1 2 3 3 -4 – – 14 10 pts

3rd UAE Adil Khalid -3 2 3 2 2 1 – – 13 10 pts

ILCA 6 – Masters Fleet (21 entries)

1st AUS Simon Small 1 2 3 1 1 -4 – – 12 8 pts

2nd GBR Jon Emmett -5 1 2 2 2 1 – – 13 8 pts

3rd NZL Phil Wild 2 -8 1 4 3 3 – – 21 13 pts

ILCA 6 – Grand Masters Fleet (45 entries)

1st AUS Mark Tonner-Joyce 5 -18 1 1 2 1 – – 28 10 pts

2nd USA Andrew Holdsworth 3 -7 3 2 3 2 – – 20 13 pts

3rd AUS Bruce Savage 1 -10 5 5 1 3 – – 25 15 pts

ILCA 6 – Great Grand Masters Fleet (43 entries)

1st AUS James Mitchell 3 -9 1 1 5 1 – – 20 11 pts

2nd GBR Terry Scutcher 1 1 -7 2 6 3 – – 20 13 pts

3rd AUS Jeff Loosemore 8 5 2 6 1 (DNC) – – 66 22 pts

ILCA 6 – Legends Fleet (19 entries)

1st USA William Symes -1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 6 5 pts

2nd AUS Robert Lowndes 2 3 -10 2 2 8 – – 27 17 pts

3rd AUS Tim Alexander 4 -9 8 3 5 2 – – 31 22 pts

ILCA 7 – Apprentices Fleet (12 entries)

1st NZL Luke Deegan 1 1 1 1 (UFD) 1 – – 18 5 pts

2nd IRL Colin Leonard 2 -6 2 2 1 6 – – 19 13 pts

3rd ITA Lorenzo Cerretelli -5 3 5 3 2 3 – – 21 16 pts

ILCA 7 – Masters Fleet (19 etries)

1st AUS Brendan Casey 2 3 1 1 -4 1 – – 12 8 pts

2nd AUS Christoph Bottoni 1 1 -3 3 1 3 – – 12 9 pts

3rd AUS David Whait 6 -8 2 2 2 2 – – 22 14 pts

ILCA 7 – Grand Masters Fleet (35 entries)

1st AUS Brett Beyer -2 1 1 1 1 1 – – 7 5 pts

2nd NZL Andrew Dellabarca 3 3 2 3 -8 5 – – 24 16 pts

3rd AUT Christoph Marsano -16 2 8 2 5 2 – – 33 19 pts

4th GBR Mark Lyttle 4 -12 4 5 2 4 – – 31 19 pts

ILCA 7 – Great Grand Masters Fleet (19 entries)

1st AUS Steve Gunther 1 -7 1 1 2 1 – – 13 6 pts

2nd GBR Tim Law 2 1 -4 4 1 2 – – 14 10 pts

3rd AUS Michael Wilson 3 2 3 2 -4 4 – – 18 14 pts

Full results available here . . .