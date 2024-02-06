AC40 Class confirm first private team to purchase AC40

The AC40 Class Association has received its first build slot deposit from private owners.

The confirmation of the first private team to purchase an America’s Cup AC40 is major step forward for the Class Association as it establishes the new AC40 Class.

In addition to securing its first private owner, the AC40 Class confirms it has received four expressions of interest from current AC40 teams who have expressed their intentions to race with one or both of their AC40s.

The expectation is that the AC40 team owners will also be behind the wheel.

The new team has also ordered a simulator to start training and developing the skills ahead of the boat’s arrival.

The first fully privately owned AC40 yacht will join 11 other AC40 yachts already on the water.

While wishing to remain anonymous at this stage, the long-running and experienced team says it recognizes that the sport of sailing is changing and, like other industries, it must stay at the forefront of technology and teamwork to create something truly exciting.



The recently formed AC40 Association will oversee the curation of AC40 events where private owners and professional sport teams, can compete on equal terms.

A racing calendar of five events is scheduled for 2025, these events will comprise three races and a practice day, adhering to fleet racing rules. In subsequent years, they plan to add a sixth event possibly hosting a European or World Championship regatta.

AC40 Class Association Manager Luca Rizzotti announced, “Over ten iconic locations in Europe, Asia, and the US have expressed interest in hosting our events, with advanced negotiations underway for sponsorship. The Association plans a race/training camp in the second half of 2024 to establish maintenance standards and train new AC40 Class entrants.”

“As interest continues to grow for the AC40 Class, close to a dozen venues have approached us confirming their interest to host events in late 2024 and 2025 and with easy shipping and logistics for the AC40, some of these venues are incredibly exciting places to sail.”

Head of sales, Sam Pearson adds: “This is a huge stepping-stone for us in launching the new Class, but our target still remains to sign up four private owners for AC40s before the boats’ construction starts. This way it does not expose any individual owners and will give the Class huge foundations for growth over the next 5-10 years.”