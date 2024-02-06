Caudrelier on Maxi Edmond de Rothschild first pass Cape Horn.

Long time leader of the ARKÉA ULTIM CHALLENGE – Brest solo multihull race around the world, French skipper Charles Caudrelier on the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild is first to pass Cape Horn.

He passed the famous landmark at 17:08:20hrs UTC this Tuesday. His elapsed time for the passage from the race start is 30d 4hrs 38m and 20secs.

The French racer has now led the race at all three of the course’s Great Capes and now attacks the 7000 miles ascent of the Atlantic back to Brest.

Because of a big storm at Cape Horn over the weekend, Caudrelier had to put his race on hold, going very slowly for some 48 hours to avoid the heinous weather system. He sped up again on Sunday evening to head east again and arrive at Cape Horn Tuesday evening – 6 Feb 2024.

Caudrelier’s prudence was rewarded with moderate to fresh N’ly winds which allowed him to pass at around 20-30kts of boat speed this evening.

Second placed Armel Le Cléac’h (Maxi Banque Populaire XI) and third placed Thomas Coville (Sodebo Ultim 3, 3rd) are expected at Cape Horn this weekend.