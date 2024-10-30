82 OK Dinghies from 14 nations were on their marks . . . Waiting

Even non-foiling dinghies need some wind to get from A to B, and the 82 OK Dinghies in Palma, Mallorca were forced to wait another day to try again.

Despite a forecast for good wind, the first day of the OK Dinghy European Championship was abandoned late afternoon with not enough wind to run racing.

The fleet was held ashore until the breeze was up to 8 knots but by the time they arrived on the course area, it was dying and never came back.

The bay had been enveloped in sea fog since early morning and this never really cleared enough for the breeze to become established.

There is a challenging forecast for the week ahead and three races are scheduled for Thursday from 11.00 hrs., with a 10-race series until Sunday 3 November.