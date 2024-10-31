Sweden’s Johnie Berntsson leads race to Bermuda Gold Cup Quarter Finals

Sweden’s Johnie Berntsson topped the round robin stage of this year’s Bermuda Gold Cup event with six wins out of seven races.

Leading the line-up of international entries into Thursday’s Quarter-finals stage Berntsson is followed by USA’s Chris Poole in second, and Australia’s Cole Tapper in third.

2023 Gold Cup champion Berntsson and crew have been the team to beat at this year’s 72nd edition of the event, only losing one of their round robin matches to USA’s Gavin Brady.

In one of the closest matches of the day, Bermuda’s Kelsey Durham came very close to pulling off a major upset, as he led Berntsson on the final run of their match to the finish line.

Bbut was just unable to hold off his Swedish rival after losing his spinnaker at the finish line.

Overall results after Round Robin stage:

🇸🇪 Johnie Berntsson (SWE). 6-1

🇺🇸 Chris Poole (USA). 5-2

🇦🇺 Cole Tapper (AUS). 4-3

🇨🇭 Eric Monnin (SUI). 4-3

🇺🇸 Gavin Brady (USA). 4-3

🇳🇿 Nick Egnot-Johnson (NZL). 2-5

🇺🇸 David Hood (USA) 2-5

🇧🇲 Kelsey Durham (BER) 1-6