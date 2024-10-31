iQFOiL Youth & Junior World Championships return to the water with great conditions in Sa Ràpita, Mallorca

The iQFOiL Youth & Junior World Championships resumed Thursday with excellent racing conditions, after Wednesday’s forced break for lack of wind.

All categories – U19 Women, U17 Women, U19 Men, and U17 Men – completed five Course races, with the U19 Men split now into Gold and Silver fleets.

In the U19 Women’s division, Great Britain’s Darcey Shaw (GBR 309) continued to lead, followed closely by Maya Gysler (NOR 2) in second place and Nela Sadílkova (CZE 80) in third.

The U19 Men’s category saw Italy’s Federico Pilloni (ITA 286) hold on to his top spot with consistency, even though he was given a harder time today by his close competitors, and his streak of bullets ended with today’s first race – only to go back winning in the final one.

Igor Lewinski (POL 30) advanced to second place, while Kylian Manhaval (FRA 1908) follows in third.

Best placed GBR U19 Men: 39th Will ZIEGLER, 49th Alexander MEADWAY.

In the U17 Women’s fleet, Alba Klein (ISR 205) retained her massive lead with a solid series of performances, while Rüya Uğurlu (TUR 5835) and Julia Przybył (POL 977) sit in second and third positions, respectively.

Best placed GBR U17 Women: 13th Evelyn CLARK, 15th Sophie CLARK.

The U17 Men’s competition remains fierce, with Itamar Levi (ISR 203) leading, followed by Leopold Brisedou (FRA 834) in second and David Aleshko (ISR 688) in third, with Marius Polo (FRA 908) only one point behind in fourth.

Best placed GBR U17 Men: 31st Beau HANDLEY, 50th Milo SHAW.

Looking ahead, with only two days left in the competition, the forecast for Friday is uncertain, with heavy rain expected and a general alert issued by the Balearic Island authorities.

Racing remains tentative, pending further updates on weather conditions.

Full results available here . . .