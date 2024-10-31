Defending Champion Charlie Cumbley leads OK Dinghy Europeans

Defending Champion Charlie Cumbley leads the OK Dinghy European Championship in Mallorca after the first three races on Thursday in Palma Bay.

Luke Deegan, from New Zealand, is second, on equal points with Britain’s Matt Howard. All three took a race win each.

Cumbley won the opening race after leading all the way by a comfortable margin. Deegan recovered from around sixth at the top to cross second with Howard third.

Cumbley also led the next race, but Deegan passed him at the top of the second upwind and extended downwind for the win.

Sweden’s Niklas Edlar was also making a charge and just got the overlap on Cumbley at the last leeward mark to take second.

Howard then dominated the final race leading all the way round. Behind him there was an intense scrap with Cumbley climbing up to second and Britain’s Andy Davis just pipping Tim Petetin, from France, for third on the finish line.



OK Dinghy 2024 European Championship (84 entries)

1st GBR CHARLIE CUMBLEY – – 1 3 2 – – 6 pts

2nd NZL LUKE DEEGAN – – 2 1 11 – – 14 pts

3rd GBR MATTHEW HOWARD – – 3 10 1 – – 14 pts

4th GBR BAABI’O FLOWER – – 6 4 7 – – 17 pts

5th GBR ANDY DAVIS – – 8 11 3 – – 22 pts

6th SWE NIKLAS EDLER – – 7 2 14 – – 23 pts

7th SWE PATRIC MURE – – 4 12 8 – – 24 pts

8th DEN STEEN CHRISTENSEN – – 9 5 10 – – 24 pts

9th SWE THOMAS HANSSON-MILD – – 5 14 9 – – 28 pts

10th AUS ROGER BLASSE – – 11 9 12 – – 32 pts

11th AUS BRENT WILLIAMS – – 13 17 5 – – 35 pts

12th FRA TIMOTHEE PETETIN – – 20 13 4 – – 37 pts

13th DEN HENRIK KOFOED – – 17 7 20 – – 44 pts

14th NZL GREG WILCOX – – 12 18 16 – – 46 pts

15th GBR TOM BAYLISS – – 15 20 13 – – 48 pts

16th POL PAWEL PAWLACZYK – – 10 23 17 – – 50 pts

17th SWE TOMAS FRANZEN – – 14 22 18 – – 54 pts

18th SWE HANS BORJESSON – – 23 19 15 – – 57 pts

19th GER FABIAN ROSSBACHER – – 19 27 28 – – 74 pts

20th GERSONKE BEHERENS – – 18 28 29 – – 75 pts

Racing is scheduled to continue on Friday, though racing is currently in the balance with an orange weather alert in place in Palma.

A decision will be made in the morning. The event concludes on Sunday 3 November