Defending Champion Charlie Cumbley leads OK Dinghy Europeans

Defending Champion Charlie Cumbley leads the OK Dinghy European Championship in Mallorca after the first three races on Thursday in Palma Bay.
Luke Deegan, from New Zealand, is second, on equal points with Britain’s Matt Howard. All three took a race win each.
Cumbley won the opening race after leading all the way by a comfortable margin. Deegan recovered from around sixth at the top to cross second with Howard third.
Cumbley also led the next race, but Deegan passed him at the top of the second upwind and extended downwind for the win.
Sweden’s Niklas Edlar was also making a charge and just got the overlap on Cumbley at the last leeward mark to take second.
Howard then dominated the final race leading all the way round. Behind him there was an intense scrap with Cumbley climbing up to second and Britain’s Andy Davis just pipping Tim Petetin, from France, for third on the finish line.
OK Dinghy 2024 European Championship (84 entries)
1st GBR CHARLIE CUMBLEY – – 1 3 2 – – 6 pts
2nd NZL LUKE DEEGAN – – 2 1 11 – – 14 pts
3rd GBR MATTHEW HOWARD – – 3 10 1 – – 14 pts
4th GBR BAABI’O FLOWER – – 6 4 7 – – 17 pts
5th GBR ANDY DAVIS – – 8 11 3 – – 22 pts
6th SWE NIKLAS EDLER – – 7 2 14 – – 23 pts
7th SWE PATRIC MURE – – 4 12 8 – – 24 pts
8th DEN STEEN CHRISTENSEN – – 9 5 10 – – 24 pts
9th SWE THOMAS HANSSON-MILD – – 5 14 9 – – 28 pts
10th AUS ROGER BLASSE – – 11 9 12 – – 32 pts
11th AUS BRENT WILLIAMS – – 13 17 5 – – 35 pts
12th FRA TIMOTHEE PETETIN – – 20 13 4 – – 37 pts
13th DEN HENRIK KOFOED – – 17 7 20 – – 44 pts
14th NZL GREG WILCOX – – 12 18 16 – – 46 pts
15th GBR TOM BAYLISS – – 15 20 13 – – 48 pts
16th POL PAWEL PAWLACZYK – – 10 23 17 – – 50 pts
17th SWE TOMAS FRANZEN – – 14 22 18 – – 54 pts
18th SWE HANS BORJESSON – – 23 19 15 – – 57 pts
19th GER FABIAN ROSSBACHER – – 19 27 28 – – 74 pts
20th GERSONKE BEHERENS – – 18 28 29 – – 75 pts
Racing is scheduled to continue on Friday, though racing is currently in the balance with an orange weather alert in place in Palma.
A decision will be made in the morning. The event concludes on Sunday 3 November