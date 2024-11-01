Semi-final skippers decided on Day 3 of the Bermuda Gold Cup

The final four skippers advancing to the semi-final were decided on Day 3 of the Bermuda Gold Cup in Hamilton Harbour.

Defending 2023 event winner Johnie Berntsson (SWE) will face Nick Egnot-Johnson (NZL).

Chris Poole (USA) will face Switzerland’s Eric Monnin in the semi-final stage of the Bermuda match racing event.

In the quarter final round, three of the four, first-to-three points format matches, were straight three-nil cleansweep victories.

Berntsson defeated Bermuda’s Kelsey Durham 3-0.

Chris Poole defeated fellow USA skipper Dave Hood 3-0.

And Kiwi Nick Egnot-Johnson took a 3-0 victory over Aussie Cole Tapper.

Only match racing veteran Gavin Brady (USA) was able to get one back after Eric Monnin’s team won their first two races.

But at 2-1 down Brady was unable to chase down Monnin in the deciding race, Monnin going through 3-1.

The Bermuda Gold Cup is the penultimate event on the 2024 World Match Racing Tour.