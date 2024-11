Johnie Berntsson of Sweden will face Switzerland’s Eric Monnin in the final of the Bermuda Gold Cup in Hamilton Harbour on Sunday 2 November.

Defending 2023 event winner Berntsson took a 3-1 victory over Nick Egnot-Johnson of New Zealand in their semi-final.

And Monnin took a 3-0 victory over Chris Poole of the USA.