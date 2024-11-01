iQFOiL Youth & Junior Worlds – Rain stops play in Sa Ràpita, Mallorca

Due to a general alert issued by the Balearic Island authorities last night, racing was canceled Friday as heavy rains and storms swept over the island in the afternoon.

Currently in the lead are U19 Women Darcey Shaw (GBR 309), U19 Men Federico Pilloni (ITA 186), U17 Women Alba Klein (ISR), and U17 Men Itamar Levi (ISR).

Itamar’s fleet, the U17 Men, still has two qualifying races to complete before progressing to the Medal Series.



Racing is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am Saturday for the U17 Men, who will complete their final qualifying races on one course.

Meanwhile, the Medal Series will commence at 10:30 am on the other course, starting with the U19 Women and alternating with the U19 Men.

Once those races are concluded, it will be time for the U17 Women and Men to compete.

Action on this course will be all streamed live here on the iQFOiL Official YouTube Channel.