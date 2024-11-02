OK Dinghy struggle to validate European Championship in Mallorca

The OK Dinghy Europeans in Palma, Mallorca, have reached the final day of competition still requiring one more race for a valid championship.

With an orange weather alert in place, no racing was possible on Friday, leaving the fleet with just two days to complete the championship.

The alert stays in place until 08:00 on Saturday when a further decision will be made.

Only three races have been sailed after three days. One more race is needed for a valid championship.

Defending Champion Charlie Cumbley leads the Championship after the first three races on Thursday.

Luke Deegan, from New Zealand, is second, on equal points with Britain’s Matt Howard.

OK Dinghy 2024 European Championship (84 entries)

1st GBR CHARLIE CUMBLEY – – 1 3 2 – – 6 pts

2nd NZL LUKE DEEGAN – – 2 1 11 – – 14 pts

3rd GBR MATTHEW HOWARD – – 3 10 1 – – 14 pts

4th GBR BAABI’O FLOWER – – 6 4 7 – – 17 pts

5th GBR ANDY DAVIS – – 8 11 3 – – 22 pts

6th SWE NIKLAS EDLER – – 7 2 14 – – 23 pts

7th SWE PATRIC MURE – – 4 12 8 – – 24 pts

8th DEN STEEN CHRISTENSEN – – 9 5 10 – – 24 pts

9th SWE THOMAS HANSSON-MILD – – 5 14 9 – – 28 pts

10th AUS ROGER BLASSE – – 11 9 12 – – 32 pts