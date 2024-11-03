Darcey Shaw is iQFOiL Under 19 World Champion

Britain’s Darcey Shaw was confirmed as iQFOiL Under 19 World Champion after Saturday brought sunny skies but no wind in Sa Ràpita, Mallorca.

“I am the Under 19 World Champion, it feels really good!”, was the comment of Darcey Shaw. “I definitely wanted a medal, but I don’t know if I expected it, it is so great to have won the Gold one . . . I think I own the win to a really nice first day and I think overall my speed was really good this week”.

Shaw took the gold ahead of Maya Gysler of Norway, with Nela Sadílkova Czech Republic in third.

An official weather alert from the Balearic Authorities kept sailors ashore on Friday due to stormy forecast, while Saturday brought sunny skies but no wind.

As a result, Thursday’s standings confirmed the 2024 champions from among 375 sailors from 35 nations.

U19 Women

Darcey Shaw (GBR 309) Maya Gysler (NOR 2) Nela Sadílkova (CZE 80)

U19 Men

Federico Pilloni (ITA 186) Igor Lewinski (POL 30) Kylian Manhaval (FRA 1908)

U17 Women

Alba Klein (ISR 205) Rüya Uğurlu (TUR 5835) Julia Przybył (POL 977)

U17 Men

Itamar Levi (ISR 203) Leopold Brisedou (FRA 834) David Aleshko (ISR 688)

The first international competition for 2025 will be the iQFOiL International Games in Cadiz, in March.

Full results available here . . .