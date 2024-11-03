New Zealander Luke Deegan leads 2024 OK Dinghy Europeans

New Zealander Luke Deegan snatched the lead of the 2024 OK Dinghy European Championship after just one race completed on Saturday.
Deegan won the delayed fourth race, his second race win of the series, to take a two point lead over Charlie Cumbley GBR, with Sweden’s Niklas Edler now third overall.
The fourth race validated the championship, but the discard has not yet been applied. Two races are possible on Sunday, the final day of the championship in Palma, Mallorca.
OK Dinghy European Championship (84 entries)
1st NZL LUKE DEEGAN – – 2 1 11 1 – – 4 pts
2nd GBR CHARLIE CUMBLEY – – 1 3 2 14 – – 6 pts
3rd SWE NIKLAS EDLER – – 7 2 14 2 – – 11 pts
4th GBR MATTHEW HOWARD – – 3 10 1 8 – – 12 pts
5th GBR BAABI’O FLOWER – – 6 4 7 7 – – 17 pts
6th DEN BO PETERSEN – – 85 6 6 5 – – 17 pts
7th SWE THOMAS HANSSON-MILD – – 5 14 9 4 – – 18 pts
8th GBR ANDY DAVIS – – 8 11 3 10 – – 21 pts
9th FRA TIMOTHEE PETETIN – – 20 13 4 6 – – 23 pts