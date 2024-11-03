New Zealander Luke Deegan leads 2024 OK Dinghy Europeans

New Zealander Luke Deegan snatched the lead of the 2024 OK Dinghy European Championship after just one race completed on Saturday.

Deegan won the delayed fourth race, his second race win of the series, to take a two point lead over Charlie Cumbley GBR, with Sweden’s Niklas Edler now third overall.

The fourth race validated the championship, but the discard has not yet been applied. Two races are possible on Sunday, the final day of the championship in Palma, Mallorca.

OK Dinghy European Championship (84 entries)

1st NZL LUKE DEEGAN – – 2 1 11 1 – – 4 pts

2nd GBR CHARLIE CUMBLEY – – 1 3 2 14 – – 6 pts

3rd SWE NIKLAS EDLER – – 7 2 14 2 – – 11 pts

4th GBR MATTHEW HOWARD – – 3 10 1 8 – – 12 pts

5th GBR BAABI’O FLOWER – – 6 4 7 7 – – 17 pts

6th DEN BO PETERSEN – – 85 6 6 5 – – 17 pts

7th SWE THOMAS HANSSON-MILD – – 5 14 9 4 – – 18 pts

8th GBR ANDY DAVIS – – 8 11 3 10 – – 21 pts

9th FRA TIMOTHEE PETETIN – – 20 13 4 6 – – 23 pts