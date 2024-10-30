AP over A flag ends the day’s hopes for racing at iQFOiL Youth Worlds

A very hot, windless day marked Day Three of the iQFOiL Youth and Junior World Championship in Sa Ràpita, Mallorca, preventing any racing for the U19 and U17 sailors vying for the 2024 title.

The two Race Commitee teams spent hours on the water, patiently waiting for the forecasted breeze, while young sailors took to beach activities and pump-foiling in the marina.

Despite the wait, the wind never arrived, and eventually, the Principal Race Officer Ewa Jodlowska was forced to raise the AP over A flag, officially ending the day’s hopes for racing.

The good news is that the forecast is promising for tomorrow, with about 10 knots expected from east/north east.

The schedule includes two more days of qualifying races, leading up to the Medal Series for the top 10 athletes in each category on Saturday 2 November.