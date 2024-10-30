40 solo sailors will set off on Sunday 10 November on the 10th Vendee Globe

Forty solo sailors will set off on Sunday 10 November on the 10th Vendee Globe, here’s a look at the line up and who might do what.
An unmissable, unquestionable favourite is Charlie Dalin. He crossed the finish line first in 2021 and finished second overall after time compensation.
Since then, Dalin has won the Vendée-Arctique (2022), the Rolex Fastnet Race (2023) and the New York-Vendée Les Sables d’Olonne (2024).
He has a new Verdier boat, MACIF Santé Prévoyance, which has impressed since its launch.
Twentyfour entrants are sailing foilers, and sixteen sailing daggerboard boats. The Vendee Globe Race Start is Sunday 10 November 2024 at 13h02 CET.
This top ten are most regularly tipped as the overall favourites.
- FRA Charlie Dalin – MACIF Santé Prévoyance
- FRA Thomas Ruyant – Vulnerable
- FRA Jérémie Beyou – Charal
- FRA Yoann Richomme – PAPREC ARKÉA
- GBR Sam Goodchild – Vulnerable
- GER Boris Hermann – Malizia-Seaexplorer
- GBR Sam Davies – Initiatives-Cœur
- SUI Justine Mettraux – TeamWork–Team Snef
- FRA Sébastien Simon – Groupe Dubreuil
- FRA Benjamin Dutreux – GUYOT-Environnement – Water Family
Other GBR entry:
Pip Hare – MEDALLIA
Alongside the foilers, 16 daggerboard boats are also setting off.
While they do not have the same speed qualities as the foilers, they can often hold their own depending on the conditions. Jean Le Cam and Benjamin Dutreux demonstrated this on the last edition by finishing 4th and 9th respectively.
Daggerboard favourites include:
- FRA Jean Le Cam – Tout Commence en Finistère – Armor-Lux
- FRA Éric Bellion – Stand As One
- FRA Benjamin Ferré – Monnoyeur – DUO for a JOB
- FRA Guirec Soudée – Freelance.com
- FRA Violette Dorange – DeVenir
- FRA Tanguy Le Turquais – Lazare)
- FRA Louis Duc – Fives Group-Lantana Environnement
Vendee Globe First Timers:
- CHN Jingkun Xu – Singchain Team Haikou
- SUI Oliver Heer – Tug Gut
- BEL Denis Van Weynbergh – D’Ietieren Group
- HUN Szabolcs Weöres (New Europe)
- FRA Sébastien Marsset – FOUSSIER
- FRA Antoine Cornic – Human Immobilier