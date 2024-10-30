40 solo sailors will set off on Sunday 10 November on the 10th Vendee Globe

Forty solo sailors will set off on Sunday 10 November on the 10th Vendee Globe, here’s a look at the line up and who might do what.

An unmissable, unquestionable favourite is Charlie Dalin. He crossed the finish line first in 2021 and finished second overall after time compensation.

Since then, Dalin has won the Vendée-Arctique (2022), the Rolex Fastnet Race (2023) and the New York-Vendée Les Sables d’Olonne (2024).

He has a new Verdier boat, MACIF Santé Prévoyance, which has impressed since its launch.

Twentyfour entrants are sailing foilers, and sixteen sailing daggerboard boats. The Vendee Globe Race Start is Sunday 10 November 2024 at 13h02 CET.

This top ten are most regularly tipped as the overall favourites.

FRA Charlie Dalin – MACIF Santé Prévoyance

FRA Thomas Ruyant – Vulnerable

FRA Jérémie Beyou – Charal

FRA Yoann Richomme – PAPREC ARKÉA

GBR Sam Goodchild – Vulnerable

GER Boris Hermann – Malizia-Seaexplorer

GBR Sam Davies – Initiatives-Cœur

SUI Justine Mettraux – TeamWork–Team Snef

FRA Sébastien Simon – Groupe Dubreuil

FRA Benjamin Dutreux – GUYOT-Environnement – Water Family

Other GBR entry:

Pip Hare – MEDALLIA

Alongside the foilers, 16 daggerboard boats are also setting off.

While they do not have the same speed qualities as the foilers, they can often hold their own depending on the conditions. Jean Le Cam and Benjamin Dutreux demonstrated this on the last edition by finishing 4th and 9th respectively.

Daggerboard favourites include:

FRA Jean Le Cam – Tout Commence en Finistère – Armor-Lux

FRA Éric Bellion – Stand As One

FRA Benjamin Ferré – Monnoyeur – DUO for a JOB

FRA Guirec Soudée – Freelance.com

FRA Violette Dorange – DeVenir

FRA Tanguy Le Turquais – Lazare)

FRA Louis Duc – Fives Group-Lantana Environnement

Vendee Globe First Timers: