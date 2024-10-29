iQFOiL Youth and Junior World Championship opens with Five Course Races for all the fleets

Tuesday saw a full day of challenging racing for the The iQFOiL 2024 Youth and Junior World Championships, Sa Ràpita.

The fleet of 375 young sailors, all under 19 and representing 35 nations, took on a tough day with grey skies and powerful easterly winds.

All categories — U17 and U19, both Men and Women — completing five Course Races in the demanding waters off Club Nàutic Sa Ràpita, Spain.

In the U19 Women’s division, Britain’s Darcey Shaw dominated, claiming victory in four out of five races to take the lead.

Maya Gysler (NOR) and Nela Sadilkova (CZE) follow closely in second and third place, with Italians Carola Colasanto and Medea Falcioni rounding out the top five.

The U19 Men’s competition saw an impressive performance from Federico Pilloni (ITA), who won all five races in the yellow fleet. He leads the standings, with Val Erzen (SLO) and Leonardo Tomasini (ITA) in second and third positions.

In the U17 Women’s fleet, Alba Klein (ISR) emerged as the standout sailor, securing first place with wins in all five races. Rüya Uğurlu (TUR) and Sofia Zarzecka (POL) sit in second and third, respectively.

The U17 Men’s division is led by Marius Polo (FRA), with Davia Aleshko (ISR) in second and Itamar Levi (ISR) tied on points with Aleshko in third, setting up a tight battle in the days ahead.