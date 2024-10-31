Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series kicks-off with the Draycote Dash

Entries are open for Event No.1 of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series, the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, 23 & 24 November.

This is the first of nine events of the 16th edition of the Sailjuice Series.

When you enter two or more events by the start of the Draycote Dash, you will receive a GJW Direct Beanie, great for keeping warm throughout the Winter Series, and a £10 off voucher when you spend over £50 at Sailing Chandlery.

ENTER HERE NOW – www.sailjuiceseries.com

2024/25 Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series

Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, Draycote Water SC – 23 & 24 Nov 2024

Sailing Chandlery Datchet Flyer, Datchet Water SC – 7 & 8 Dec 2024

Polar Chase, Chase Sailing Club – 14 Dec 2024

Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey, Yorkshire Dales SC – 27 Dec 2024

Gill Grafham Grand Prix, Grafham Water SC – 29 Dec 2024

GJW Direct Bloody Mary, Queen Mary SC – 11 Jan 2025

King George Gallop, King George SC – 18 Jan 2025

John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC – 1 & 2 Feb 2025

Oxford Blue, Oxford SC – 15 Feb 2025

Prizegiving at RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show, Farnborough.

The Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series Winners Roll Call



2023/24 Sam Pascoe (Musto Skiff)

2022/23 Peter Gray & Geoff Edwards (Osprey)

2021/22 Roger Gilbert & Ben McGrane (505)

2020/21 Simon Horsfield & Katie Burridge/ Natalie Johnson (2000)

2019/20 Simon Horsfield & Katie Burridge (2000)

2018/19 Simon Horsfield & Katie Burridge (2000)

2017/18 Alistair Goodwin (Laser)

2016/17 Matt Mee & Emma Norris (RS200)

2015/16 Ian Dobson & Andy Tunnicliffe (GP14)

2014/15 Nick Craig & various crews (Merlin Rocket)

2013/14 Michael Sims (Solo)

2012/13 Tom Gillard & Simon Potts (Fireball)

2011/12 Peter Gray & Rachael Rhodes (Scorpion)

2010/11 Andy Peake (Musto Skiff)

2009/10 Olly Turner & Richard Whitworth (Merlin Rocket)

