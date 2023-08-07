Sailing World Championships – Olympic Event and British Squad places up for grabs at Scheveningen

The Sailing World Championships starting Friday is an Olympic Classes regatta that takes place once an Olympic cycle.

For the 2023 event the Dutch capital The Hague is the host, with the action taking place in the beach resort of Scheveningen (below).

Racing starts on Friday 11 August and finishes on Sunday 20 August.

Unlike the Paris 2024 Test Event that saw only one entry per class per nation, the Sailing World Championships is open to multiple entries in each class – and that means big fleet sizes.

More than 1,400 of the world’s best sailors will descend on The Hague for the regatta, including over 40 British Sailing Team and British Sailing Squad athletes.

The Sailing World Championships is the first time that nations , including Britain, can qualify for a spot on the individual class event start lines at next year’s Paris Olympics.

Additionally, most nations are still in the process of choosing their Paris 2024 team – including Team GBR – so performance on the waters of The Hague is critical.

Although the RYA, who recommend the sailing selections for Paris 2024, have already named their ‘short list’, this event will be a chance for other members of the British Sailing Team to muscle their way into the final selection.

Only five of the British squad at the Test Event medalled and none were gold.

That leaves team members in five events who have something to prove, and are vulnerable to being bumped off the squad.

And not just them, a top performance in the world championship will go a long way to making the selectors look again in all the classes.

One to watch are Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube in the mixed 470. Two-time Olympian Grube, is coming out of retirement to sail with Vita Heathcote.



Grube sailed alongside Luke Patience in the men’s 470 and obviously sees a chance to get to Paris in the new mixed 470 event, even this late in the cycle.

Both the ILCA events could be subject to upset with the likes of Elliot Hanson (ILCA 7) and Matilda Nicholls (ILCA 6) pushing hard, and Matt Barton (iQFOiL) and Katie Dabson (Formula Kite) will be looking to upset the apple cart when racing starts.

Para sailing also makes a welcome return to the Sailing World Championships in The Hague.

Britain is fielding three para sailors: Emily Wright, Adam Billany and Rory McKinna.

British Sailing World Championships entries:

Italic entry indicates selected Test Event competitor and World Ranking

Windsurf iQFOiL Men

1 GBR 60 Sam SILLS (ranked 6)

2 GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS

3 GBR 983 Mathew BARTON

4 GBR 262 Max BEAMAN

5 GBR 360 Andy BROWN

Windsurf iQFOiL Women

1 GBR 7 Emma WILSON (ranked 34 )

2 GBR 323 Catrin WILLIAMS

3 GBR 248 Alice READ

4 GBR 529 Islay WATSON

5 GBR 667 Jennie ROBERTS

6 GBR 469 Lucy KENYON

7 GBR 956 Saskia SILLS

Formula Kite Men

1 GBR 88 Connor BAINBRIDGE (ranked 24)

2 GBR 49 Adam FARRINGTON

3 GBR 60 Arthur BROWN

4 GBR 66 Daniel HARRIS

5 GBR 23 Mattia MAINI

Formula Kite Women

1 GBR 7 Eleanor ALDRIDGE (ranked 7)

2 GBR 11 Katie DABSON

3 GBR 14 Madeleine ANDERSON

4 GBR 10 Lily YOUNG

ILCA 7 Men

1 GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT (ranked 4)

2 GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON

3 GBR 221578 Daniel WHITELEY

4 GBR 223102 Sam WHALEY

ILCA 6 Women

1 GBR 219908 Hannah SNELLGROVE (ranked 37)

2 GBR 219894 Matilda NICHOLLS

3 GBR 218694 Molly SACKER

4 GBR 221584 Daisy COLLINGRIDGE

49er Men

1 GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT (ranked 15)

2 GBR 12 Chris TAYLOR and Rhos HAWES

3 GBR 130 Elliott WELLS and Billy VENNIS-OZANNE

4 GBR 140 Nick ROBINS and Alexander HUGHES

5 GBR 102 James GRUMMETT and Sam JONES

49erFX Women

1 GBR 9 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY (ranked 16)

2 GBR 713 Eleanor KEERS and Jessica JOBSON

3 GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON

Nacra 17 Mixed

1 GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET (ranked 1)

2 GBR 438 Theo WILLIAMS and Jasmine WILLIAMS

470 Mixed

1 GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS (ranked 14)

2 GBR 9 Hannah BRISTOW and James TAYLOR

3 GBR 11 Charlotte LEIGH and Ryan ORR

4 GBR 4 Vita HEATHCOTE and Chris GRUBE

