2.4m World Championship – Silver for Megan Pascoe

The 2023 2.4m World Championships came to an end Saturday in Tampere, Finland.

Heiko Kröger of Germany was already the new World Champion, having won six of the ten races and did not have to compete again.

Megan Pascoe of Great Britain took silver. After recovering from an OCS in the first race Pascoe posted a string of top three results including two races wins.

Jan Forsbom of Finland took the Bronze.

59 participants from ten nations took part in the event, hosted by the Näsijärvi Sailing Club, home club of former 2.4 mR World champions Marko Dahlberg and Rikard Bjurström.

Racing took place on Lake Näsijärvi which is over 100 kilometer long with an open bay right next to the sailing club. A popular 2.4mR club they hosted the 2.4 mR Worlds in 1998 with 104 boats on the starting line.

Tampere claims to be Finland’s most wanted place to live in!

2.4m World Championships – Final Results after 10 races (59 entries)

1st GER 1 Heiko KROEGER – – 1 1 2 1 4 1 -6 1 1 -61 – – 12 pts

2nd GBR 163 Megan PASCOE – – -61 2 1 2 7 2 1 2 3 -27 – – 20 pts

3rd FIN 133 Jan FORSBOM – – 4 4 4 7 -13 5 -61 4 5 4 – – 37 pts

4th FIN 196 Marko DAHLBERG – – 2 7 -61 6 -15 12 8 3 2 2 – – 42 pts

5th FIN 202 Fabian BJÖRNDAHL – – 5 9 6 8 5 -61 7 -14 7 5 – – 52 pts

6th FIN 169 Peter LUMME – – 10 6 -16 4 2 3 14 5 10 -29 – – 54 pts

7th GER 10 Kalle DEHLER – – 3 3 3 11 -18 6 -32 7 16 6 – – 55 pts

8th PUR 14 Julio REGUERO – – -61 14 -26 15 14 4 4 10 4 1 – – 66 pts

9th FIN 131 Janne LAINE – – 7 5 5 3 -35 16 2 -61 13 26 – – 77 pts

10th FIN 203 Otto DAHLBERG – – 15 -33 7 16 3 10 5 -35 21 3 – – 80 pts

11th NOR 145 Frank HUTH – – 6 -18 11 12 11 13 15 -61 11 12 – – 91 pts

12th SWE 441 Hans ASKLUND – – -18 17 -61 18 16 15 12 16 6 10 – – 110 pts

13th FIN 201 Rikard BJURSTRÖM – – 8 8 -24 5 23 9 20 21 -29 17 – – 111 pts

14th USA 174 Rudy TREJO – – 25 -29 20 10 21 7 3 8 22 -61 – – 116 pts

15th FIN 173 Niko SALOMAA – – 9 13 13 -61 -38 20 10 17 19 20 – – 121 pts

Full results available here . . .