RS400 National Champions 2023 – Edd Whitehead and Ben Whaley

Edd Whitehead and Ben Whaley of Parkstone SC are the 2023 RS400 National Champions.

There was a tight three-way battle over the final races, with Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst, and Roger Gilbert and Keith Bedborough forcing it right to the final finish-line.

Whitehead and Whaley clinched the Title with a final third place for 16pts, ahead of Groves and Parkhurst with 17 pts.

Gilbert and Bedborough finished with a total of 19 pts to take third overall.

Winner of the final race was Tom Halhead and Paul Hilliar placing fourth overall on 31 pts, one point ahead of Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley in fifth overall.

The RS400 Nationals were hosted by Mounts Bay SC

RS400 2023 National Championship after 10 races, 1 discard (68 entries)

1st 1541 Edd Whitehead and Ben Whaley – Parkstone YC – – 16 pts

2nd 1526 Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst – Beaver SC – – 17 pts

3rd 1533 Roger Gilbert and Keith Bedborough – Dalgety Bay SC – – 19 pts

4th 1535 Tom Halhead and Paul Hilliar – Llandegfedd SC – – 31 pts

5th 1528 Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley – Queen Mary SC – – 32 pts

6th 1376 Sam Knight and Chris Bownes – Bartley SC – – 43 pts

7th 1398 Phil Murray and Neil Schofield – Tynemouth SC – – 72 pts

8th 1479 Chris Webber and Nicki Webber – Pevensey Bay SC – – 80 pts

9th 1481 Howard Farbrother and Jack Munnelly – Lymington Town SC – – 83 pts

10th 1414 Sam Watson and Geoff Edwards – Budworth SC – – 83 pts

11th 1400 James Stewart and Sam Parker – Netley Sailing Club – – 88 pts

12th 411 Richard Cain and Barney Dearsly – Starcross Yacht Club – – 93 pts

13th 1469 Martin Powell and Arun Powell – Parkstone YC – – 97 pts

14th 1410 Jacob Ainsworth and Kayleigh Roberts – Tynemouth sc – – 125 pts

15th 1377 Neil Bevington and Alan Skeens – Lee on Solent SC – – 127 pts

16th 1532 Steve Norbury and Andy Hill – Warsash SC – – 130 pts

17th 1539 Steven Broomfield and Jenni Lewis – Lymington Town SC – – 136 pts

18th 1239 Paul Cullen and Matt Sargent – Weirwood SC – – 138 pts

19th 1515 Paul Bartlett and Greg Bartlett – Starcross YC – – 140 pts

20th 1362 Mike Saul and Oliver Kent – yorkshire Dales – – 146 pts

Full results available here . . .