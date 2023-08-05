Cowes Week – Mark Downer and family sailing the Redwing Enigma overall winners

Cowes Week 2023 finished on a high note Friday with all classes enjoying a glorious day of tactical racing.

Back on shore in Cowes there was the usual air of excitement among competitors as the much-anticipated results came through announcing the winners of the top prizes.

Mark Downer and family sailing the Redwing Enigma not only won White Group but with an impressive and consistent set of results throughout the week, which included four firsts, and one second place, they were also deemed overall winners of Cowes Week 2023.

Given the testing light winds and strong Spring tides, the race committee led by Race Director Laurence Mead managed, as far as possible, to set courses to suit each class.

And as a final showdown, all classes, except for the XODs, were treated to a Royal Yacht Squadron-line finish.



There was all to play for in Black Group but after another stunning performance in the light airs today, local hot-shot Jo Richards and his seasoned team including David Rickard, Duncan De Boltz and Sophie Warren on Woof – a 1972-built modified H-Boat – were deemed the overall winners by a narrow margin from Per Roman’s JPK 1180 – Garm.

It was all change in the Seaview Mermaid class today with Steven Stewart’s Zara taking the day’s win while Ben Few Brown’s Bluebell finished sixth. In the overall scoring this allowed Charles Glanville’s Jade with a final race third place to take over the leading spot for the overall class win.

Other popular winners among the presentations included identical triplets Charlie, Thomas and Harry White who, sailing their Squib Kestrel, won the Montgomery Estate Planning Under 25 Trophy for the second year running.

Kai Hockley won the Musto Young Skipper’s Trophy for his performance helming Palava an Etchells, while the best female helm award for the Ariel Trophy went to Grace Cecil-Wright.

Finally in his closing note as Cowes Week Director, Laurence Mead summed up the week: “I will miss being part of the regatta team. My huge thanks to everybody who is part of that team. It couldn’t happen without a mass of volunteers and lots of knowledgeable, passionate supporters. Thanks to the competitors for turning up every year for what is, I think, one of the greatest regattas in the world.”

Full Cowes Week Round-up here . . .

Overall Final Leading Results 2023:

Black Group Overall

1, WOOF (Jo Richards)

2, GARM (Per Roman)

White Group Overall

1, ENIGMA (Downer Family)

2, MEN BEHAVING BADLY (Rupert Mander)

3, DAUNTLESS (Giles Peckham, Milo Carver, Richard Romer-Lee & Jane Peckham)

IRC Class 0

1, DARK N STORMY (Ian Atkins)

2, GLADIATOR (AJ Langley)

3, KHUMBU (Guy Gillon)

IRC Class 1

1, GARM (Per Roman)

2, EMOTIONS (George Westerkamp)

3, TILT (Alex & Andy Moore)

IRC Class 2

1, YES! (Adam Gosling)

2, LEON (David Franks)

3, ARCUS (John Howell & Paul Newell)

IRC Class 3

1, JUKE BOX (John Smart)

2, ZARAFA (Brita Van Rossum)

3, ELAINE AGAIN (Ed Mockridge)

IRC Class 4

1, QUOKKA 9 (Mr Peter C Rutter)

2, WINSOME (Harry J. Heijst)

3, J’RONIMO (David R Greenhalgh)

IRC Class 5

1, BANTER (Handley James Families)

2, WHOOPER (Giovanni Belgrano)

3, SCHERZO OF COWES (Peter & Alison Morton)

4, EXPRESSLY FORBIDDEN (Lulu Wallis)

IRC Class 6

1, SHADOWFAX (David Rolfe)

2, STAN THE BOAT (Toby Gorman)

3, KERRY JEANNE (Gary Bowers)

4, WORKOUT (Jeff Worboys)

IRC Class 7

1, WOOF (Jo Richards)

2, SO (Kevin Downer)

3, HASTA LA VISTA (Rick White, Pete Overton, Rob Edwards & Andy Brown)

Contessa 32

1, ANDAXI (Donna Rouse-Collen)

2, DRUMBEAT (Eldred Himsworth, Mark Himsworth & Roger Shapland)

3, BLANCO (Ray Rouse)

Cape 31 overall

1, FLYING JENNY (Sandra Askew)

2, TOKOLOSHE 4 (David Bartholomew)

3, GELERT (James Howells)

Daring

1, DAUNTLESS (Giles Peckham, Milo Carver, Richard Romer-Lee & Jane Peckham)

2, DYNAMITE (Stride, Balme, Mathews, Acland & Tydeman)

3, STREAK (Hamish Janson, George Piers, Alice Dibben & Malcolm Lofts)

Club Cruiser C

1, PHOENIX TOO (Mark Hammond)

2, GLADEYE (Maj PJR Chishick)

3, PRECISION SALTY SAILING (Salty Sailing)

Club Cruiser D

1, PANDA OF HAMBLE (Barnes & Smyth)

2, AQUA (USHAKA) (Mark Attrill)

3, HAGGIS 2 (Andrew Buchanan)

Club Cruiser Overall

1, PANDA OF HAMBLE (Barnes & Smyth)

2, AQUA (USHAKA) (Mark Attrill)

3, PHOENIX TOO (Mark Hammond)

Dragon

1, TRUE STORY (Stavros)

2, JERBOA (Gavia Wilkinson-Cox)

3, ECSTATIC (Eric Williams)

Etchells

1, NO DRAMAS (Beadsworth/Blowers)

2, EXAB (Shaun Frohlich)

3, PALAVER (Kai Hockley)

First 40

1, TILT (Alex & Andy Moore)

2, OLYMPIA’S TIGRESS (Hugh Torode & Susan Glenny)

3, BORDIER 2 (Bordier)

Flying 15

1, MEN BEHAVING BADLY (Rupert Mander)

2, FOURWINDS (Charles Apthorp)

3, OVER THE MOON (Rob Goddard)

HP30

1, MORAL COMPASS (Jerry Hill & Richie Faulkner)

2, MAKO (Ian & Imogen Watkins)

3, GO WEST (Alain Waha & Matthew Waite)

J/70 overall

1, SARDONYX XI (William Edwards & Ian Dobson)

2, WOOF! (John Greenland)

3, DADS ‘N’ LADS (Tim Simpson & Ole Bettum)

J/109

1, JUKE BOX (John Smart)

2, WITCHCRAFT (Nick Burns)

3, JENIE (Rosie Berry)

Mermaid

1, JADE (Charles Glanville)

2, BLUEBELL (Ben Few Brown)

3, ROSEMARY (Rosemary)

Nautor’s Swan Trophy

1, SCHERZO OF COWES (Peter & Alison Morton)

2, EMOTIONS (George Westerkamp)

Performance Cruiser A

1, XCAPADE (Andy Robinson)

2, EAGER (Chris Cecil-Wright)

3, TIAKI (Charles Youngman)

Performance Cruiser B

1, HIGH SPIRIT (Andy Maskell & David Dunn)

2, MINX 4 (Jonathan Gardiner)

3, ELIDIE (Neil Miller)

Performance Cruiser Overall

1, XCAPADE (Andy Robinson)

2, EAGER (Chris Cecil-Wright)

3, HIGH SPIRIT (Andy Maskell & David Dunn)

Redwing

1, ENIGMA (Downer Family)

2, HARLEQUIN (Matthew Alexander, John Raymond & Alexander Shaw)

3, MUSICUS (David & Andrew McCue)

SB20 Mini Slam

1, GAME OF THRONES (Rob Gascoigne & Steve Restall)

2, CRIMSON TYPHOON (Harry Barker)

3, SPORTBILLY (Louise Davis, Robin Stein & Rick Williams)

Sonar

1, COWES MATCH RACING (Ruby Sunderland)

2, MISCREANT (David Peerless)

3, BERTIE (Alistair Barter & Richard Bailey)

Sonata

1, SONIC (Robin Leather)

2, PRESTO (Tim Exell, Adam Ridett, Chris Ridett & Daniel Ridett)

3, DICK DASTARDLY (Dawn Bee)

Squib

1, LUCKY COUNTS (Jono Brown & Chris Agar)

2, AQUABAT (Steve Warren-Smith)

3, KESTREL (Charlie, Thomas & Harry White)

Sunbeam

1, HOLLY (Martin & Vicky Jones)

2, DANNY (Roger Wickens)

3, FIREFLY (Stewart Reed)

Sunsail 41

1, SUNSAIL SOLARIS (California Luffin’)

2, SUNSAIL ZEPHYR (Deloitte)

3, RAYMARINE SIMPLY SUPERIOR (Don’t Panik)

Victory

1, PEREGRINE (Duncan Evans, Carol Evans & Tom Hartridge)

2, ZIVA (Jim Downing)

3, ZINNIA (Team Scammell)

X One Design

1, ASTRALITA (John Tremlett, Tim Copsey & Fraser Graham)

2, MADELEINE (Penelope Fulford)

3, GONE AWAY (Steve Lawrence, Damian Ash & Finbarr McCormack)

Ed Whelan Celebration Trophy

1, SOUTHERLY IOW (Nadine Emsey)

2, EMILY OF COWES (Team Emily Ltd)

3, OLYMPIA’S TIGRESS (Hugh Torode & Susan Glenny)

Weekend Warrior Trophy

1, C’EST SI BON (Bonnay Racing)

2, JES (Stewart Hawthorn)

3, SOIREE (Connor Campbell-Coleman)

The Westmacott Trophy

1, HOLLY (Martin & Vicky Jones)

2, PEREGRINE (Duncan Evans, Carol Evans & Tom Hartridge)

3, ASTRALITA (John Tremlett, Tim Copsey & Fraser Graham)

Under 25 Trophy

1, KESTREL (Charlie, Thomas & Harry White)

2, CRIMSON TYPHOON (Harry Barker)

3, ROSEMARY (Rosemary)

Musto Young Skipper’s Trophy

1, PALAVER (Kai Hockley)

2, COWES MATCH RACING (Ruby Sunderland)

3, KESTREL (Charlie, Thomas & Harry White)

Cape 31 (Short Series)

1, FLYING JENNY (Sandra Askew)

2, ARABELLA (Naill Dowling)

3, SHOT GUNN (Michael Wilson)

J/70 short series

1, EAT SLEEP J REPEAT (Paul Ward)

2, JELVIS (Martin Dent)

3, SARDONYX XI (William Edwards & Ian Dobson)

SB20 Grand Slam

1, ABSOLUTE CARNAGE (Robin Kirby, Matt Williams & Chris Williams)

2, CRIMSON TYPHOON (Harry Barker)

3, TAN GWLYYT (Phil Tilley)

Newcomers Trophy

1, GARM (Per Roman)

2, XCAPADE (Andy Robinson)

3, ZARAFA (Brita Van Rossum)

Commodores’ Challenge Cup

1, QUOKKA 9 (Mr Peter C Rutter)

2, GAME OF THRONES (Rob Gascoigne & Steve Restall)

3, SARDONYX XI (William Edwards & Ian Dobson)