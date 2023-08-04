Great day for the Irish . . . 29er World Champions Clementine and Nathan Van Steenberge

On the final day of the 2023 29er World Championships Clementine and Nathan Van Steenberge of Ireland took the Open World Title.

Second in the Open and claiming the Men’s World Title were Maximo Videla and Juan Cruz Albamonte of Argentina.

And third on the Open podium were Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi of Italy.

Claiming the Women’s World Title were Malika Bellomi and Beatrice Conti of Italy.

Siblings Clementine and Nathan Van Steenberge started the final day in fifth place, but their consitant low scoring 10, 4, 2 and 7, lifted them to the top of the leaderboard and the overall Title.

Apart from the top two the scoring was tight with eight points covering the next six teams.

This included Britain’s Charlie Gran and Sam Webb who finished eighth overall.

29er World Championship 2023 – Final Open Top 20 (205 entries)



1st IRL Clementine and Nathan Van Steenberge (mixed) – – 59 pts

2nd ARG Maximo Videla and Juan Cruz Albamonte – – 75 pts

3rd ITA Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi – – 82 pts

4th FRA Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux – – 82 pts

5th AUS Joel Beashel and Logan Radford – – 83 pts

6th GER Anton Sach and Johann Sach – – 86 pts

7th AUS Ben Crafoord and Jacob Marks – – 88 pts

8th GBR Charlie Gran and Sam Webb – – 90 pts

9th HUN Tóth Attila and Levente Borda – – 104 pts

10th POL Ewa Lewandowska and Leon Sapijaszko (mixed) – – 107 pts

11th NZL Sean Kensington and Rowan Kensington – – 110 pts

12th ITA Mosè Bellomi and Pietro Berti – – 114 pts

13th AUS Aiden Hodzic and Ethan Lozevski – – 117 pts

14th FRA Tom Goron and Mael Clochard – – 134 pts

15th USA Tyler Lamm and Andrew Lamm – – 142 pts

16th AUS Lucas Patrick and Luke Rogers – – 145 pts

17th GBR Ben Mueller and Ben Bradley – – 145 pts

18th POL August Sobczak and Krzysztof Królik – – 147 pts

19th ARG Amparo Stupenengo and Tadeo Funes De Rioja (mixed – – 158 pts

20th ESP Mateo and Simon Codoñer Alemany – – 160 pts

Full results available here . . .