Olympic Test Event – Gold for Australia, Netherlands and France . . . Silver for Britain

The second day of Medal Races at the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event taking place in Marseille, France.

In the ILCA 7 Australia’s Matt Wearn overturned the nine point lead of Britain’s Micky Beckett to win Gold.

Beckett took the Silver and Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus the Bronze.

In the women’s ILCA 6 medal race, Marit Bouwmeester of Holland had the gold ahead of the medal race with 38 pts and a 21 pt advantage.

She finished third to confirm her gold, with Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark taking the Silver and Italy’s Chiara Benini Floriani the Bronze.

Hannah Snellgrove of Britain was eighth in the medal race to finish ninth overall.

In the mixed 470 Camille Lecointre and Jérémie Mion of France won Gold,

And Malte and Anastasiya Winkel of Germany managed to overtake Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman Cabo of Spain to claim Silver, the Spanish pair taking Bronze.

Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris did not make the medal race, finishing in 13th place overall.

Final medal races take place on Sunday.