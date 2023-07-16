Round 2 of the RS21 British Isles and Ireland Cup 2023.

Hosted at The National Yacht Club as part of Volvo Dún Laoghaire Regatta, the RS21s joined the fleet of nearly 400 boats to enjoy four days of flat-out sailing in top-end conditions!

After four epic days of racing, three big nights out and two Bee Gees cover bands, the event came down to one final race to decide it all.

Heading into the last race, three boats were in contention for the overall win.

Sailingfast GBR290 Duncan Heppelwhite from Scotland a point behind Emsworth’s Responsible Sailing GBR303 Paul Fisk, with the RS Ireland team IRL233 Nick Redding a further point back.

Ultimately it was winner takes all . . .

Responsible Sailing played the shifts, ignored those tempting dark patches of water and took the win in convincing fashion . . . Able to sail the final beat in a conservative manner while the rest rolled the dice.

Congratulations to the Responsible Sailing team of Paul Fisk, Pippa Jubb, Caroline Fisk and Richard Tucker on taking their first win of the season.

Next up for the RS21s is the 2023 National Championship in Lymington from the 3 – 6 August.

The 2023 World Championship follows in Porto Rotondo, Sardinia from 27 – 30 September.