2024 Olympic Test Event – Team GBR finish with 5 medals

The final day of the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event with all ten event medal races completed.
The British Sailing Team finished with 4 Silver and 1 Bronze.
At the 2020 Tokyo Test Event Britain finished with six medals – 3 silver and 3 bronze – which they turned into 3 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze at the Tokyo Games.
British Sailing Team results:
- Silver – iQFOiL Women – Emma Wilson
- Silver – Formula Kite Men – Connor Bainbridge
- Silver – Formula Kite Women – Ellie Aldridge
- Silver – ILCA 7 Men – Micky Beckett
- Bronze – Nacra 17 Mixed – John Gimson and Anna Burnet
- 49er Men – 9th James Peters and Fynn Sterritt
- 49erFX Women – 7th Saskia Tidey and Freya Black
- 470 Mixed – 13th Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris
- iQFOiL Men – 7th Sam Sills
- ILCA 6 Women – 9th Hannah Snellgrove
Top country at the 2024 Paris Test Event was France with 4 Gold and 1 Silver.
All action will now move to the Allianz Sailing World Championships in less than a month.
Final day Medal Races . . .
Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders medal Race (18 entries)
GOLD ITA Ugolini/Giubilei – – 48 pts
SILVER FIN Kurtbay/Keskinen – – 53 pts
BRONZE GBR Gimson/Burnet – – 57 pts
iQFOil Women – FInal after Medal Race series (23 entries)
GOLD ISR Sharon Kantor
SILVER GBR Emma Wilson
BRONZE NED Sara Wennekes
iQFOil Men – FInal after Medal Race series (24 entries)
GOLD FRA Nicolas Goyard
SILVER GER Sebastian Kördel
BRONZE ITA Nicoló Renna
GBR
7th GBR Sam Sills
49erFX Women – FInal after Medal Race (23 entries)
Gold NED Van Aanholt/Duetz – – 47 pts
SILVER BRA Grael/Kunze – – 77 pts
Bronze SWE Bobeck/Netzler – – 81 pts
GBR:
7th GBR Black/Tidey
49er Men – FInal after Medal Race (29 entries)
GOLD NED Lambriex/Van De Werken 55 pts
SILVER FRA Fischer/Clement 80 pts
BRONZE SUI Schneiter/De Planta 93.5 pts
GBR
9th GBR Peters/Sterritt
Earlier Medal Races . . .
ILCA 7 Men – FInal after Medal Race (42 entries)
GOLD AUS Matt Wearn – – 42 pts
SILVER GBR Michael Beckett – – 49 pts
BRONZE CYP Pavlos Kontides – – 54 pts
ILCA 6 Women – FInal after Medal Race (38 entries)
GOLD NED M. Bouwmeester – – 44 pts
SILVER DEN A.m. Rindom – – 63 pts
BRONZE ITA C. Benini Floriani – – 70 pts
GBR:
9th GBR H. Snellgrove
Kite Women – Final Leaders after Medal Series (20 entries)
Gold FRA Lauriane Nolot – – 3 wins
Silver GBR Eleanor Aldridge – – 1 win
Bronze USA Daniela Moroz – – 0 wins
Kite Men – Final Leaders after Medal Series (20 entries)
Gold FRA Axel Mazella – – 3 wins
Silver GBR Connor Bainbridge – – 2 wins
Bronze SGP Maximilian Maeder – – 0 wins
470 Mixed – Final Leaders after Medal Series
GOLD FRA Lecointre/Mion – – 50 pts
SILVER GER Winkel/Winkel – – 56 pts
BRONZE ESP Xammar Hernandez/Brugman Cabot – – 57 pts
GBR:
13th GBR Wrigley/Harris
Related Post: