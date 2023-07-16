2024 Olympic Test Event – Team GBR finish with 5 medals

The final day of the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event with all ten event medal races completed.

The British Sailing Team finished with 4 Silver and 1 Bronze.

At the 2020 Tokyo Test Event Britain finished with six medals – 3 silver and 3 bronze – which they turned into 3 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze at the Tokyo Games.

British Sailing Team results:

Silver – iQFOiL Women – Emma Wilson

Silver – Formula Kite Men – Connor Bainbridge

Silver – Formula Kite Women – Ellie Aldridge

Silver – ILCA 7 Men – Micky Beckett

Bronze – Nacra 17 Mixed – John Gimson and Anna Burnet

49er Men – 9th James Peters and Fynn Sterritt

49erFX Women – 7th Saskia Tidey and Freya Black

470 Mixed – 13th Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris

iQFOiL Men – 7th Sam Sills

ILCA 6 Women – 9th Hannah Snellgrove

Top country at the 2024 Paris Test Event was France with 4 Gold and 1 Silver.

All action will now move to the Allianz Sailing World Championships in less than a month.

Final day Medal Races . . .

Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders medal Race (18 entries)

GOLD ITA Ugolini/Giubilei – – 48 pts

SILVER FIN Kurtbay/Keskinen – – 53 pts

BRONZE GBR Gimson/Burnet – – 57 pts

iQFOil Women – FInal after Medal Race series (23 entries)

GOLD ISR Sharon Kantor

SILVER GBR Emma Wilson

BRONZE NED Sara Wennekes

iQFOil Men – FInal after Medal Race series (24 entries)

GOLD FRA Nicolas Goyard

SILVER GER Sebastian Kördel

BRONZE ITA Nicoló Renna

GBR

7th GBR Sam Sills

49erFX Women – FInal after Medal Race (23 entries)

Gold NED Van Aanholt/Duetz – – 47 pts

SILVER BRA Grael/Kunze – – 77 pts

Bronze SWE Bobeck/Netzler – – 81 pts

GBR:

7th GBR Black/Tidey

49er Men – FInal after Medal Race (29 entries)

GOLD NED Lambriex/Van De Werken 55 pts

SILVER FRA Fischer/Clement 80 pts

BRONZE SUI Schneiter/De Planta 93.5 pts

GBR

9th GBR Peters/Sterritt

Earlier Medal Races . . .

ILCA 7 Men – FInal after Medal Race (42 entries)

GOLD AUS Matt Wearn – – 42 pts

SILVER GBR Michael Beckett – – 49 pts

BRONZE CYP Pavlos Kontides – – 54 pts

ILCA 6 Women – FInal after Medal Race (38 entries)

GOLD NED M. Bouwmeester – – 44 pts

SILVER DEN A.m. Rindom – – 63 pts

BRONZE ITA C. Benini Floriani – – 70 pts

GBR:

9th GBR H. Snellgrove

Kite Women – Final Leaders after Medal Series (20 entries)

Gold FRA Lauriane Nolot – – 3 wins

Silver GBR Eleanor Aldridge – – 1 win

Bronze USA Daniela Moroz – – 0 wins

Kite Men – Final Leaders after Medal Series (20 entries)

Gold FRA Axel Mazella – – 3 wins

Silver GBR Connor Bainbridge – – 2 wins

Bronze SGP Maximilian Maeder – – 0 wins

470 Mixed – Final Leaders after Medal Series

GOLD FRA Lecointre/Mion – – 50 pts

SILVER GER Winkel/Winkel – – 56 pts

BRONZE ESP Xammar Hernandez/Brugman Cabot – – 57 pts

GBR:

13th GBR Wrigley/Harris

