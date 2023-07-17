Andrea LaCorte Conquers the M32 European Championship

Andrea LaCorte and his Vitamina Veloce Cetilar team executed a stunning, stand-out performance this weekend in Riva del Garda to win the M32 European Championship and the M32 European Series title.

It was a Vitamina masterclass: They grabbed the European Championship lead on the first day and never loosened their grip.

In the penultimate race, the Vikings were leading. That spelled trouble for the closely-trailing Vitamina. To save points, Vitamina slowed up to keep Gravedigger and China One Ningbo near the Vikings on the event scorecard.

Scores were announced over the VHF just before the final race: China One Ningbo, Gravedigger, and the Vikings were tied for second place in the event.

Could Vitamina rely on Gravedigger or China One Ningbo to beat the formidable Vikings in the final race, thus securing the Series for Vitamina? Only time will tell.

Everyone prepared for a Vikings vs. Vitamina standoff with the whole summer at stake.

In the end it was Vitamina’s day, showcasing they have what it takes to win both the European Championship and the European Series after four events.

Andrea LaCorte and his Vitamina Veloce Cetilar team are the kings of summer.

“Thank you for a fantastic battle,” said Svensson, ever a fleet stalwart and good sportsman. “The Vikings are going home to Valhalla after the loss in the battle to celebrate, recharge, and come out a stronger warrior at the next event. Congratulations on your victory, Andrea!”

The curtain is closed on the Italian summer for the M32 fleet. Next up is the World Championship Newport this fall followed by a Miami winter. Riva will host four events next summer including the World Championship.