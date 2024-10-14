Formula Kite Youth Europeans – Position changes and crashes before the champions were crowned

Any hopes of getting a golden ticket into the medal series Sunday were dashed when a late start forced race officers to begin the day with the semifinals for both men and women.

Lysa Caval of France went from third to first in less than a minute of the final and held on to win and is the women’s Youth European Champion.

Derin Atakan of Turkey took the silver and Magdalena Woyciechowska of Poland the bronze.

In the men the final podium places mirrored Saturday’s top three.

Maximiliam Maeder of Singapore is the Youth European Champion.

Second was Riccardo Pianosi of Italy and third the Swiss Gian Stragiotti.

The Under 17 riders were pushing the rest of the fleet and Karolina Jankowska of Poland won the women’s U17 on her way to an impressive seventh place overall.

Karl Maeder was tenth in the men’s fleet and handily won the U17 European title.

Best placed British competitors were, Sam Dickinson 7th and Mattia Maini 8th in the men, and Ella Geiger 6th and Emma Rennie 8th in the women.

2024 Youth European – Final Men

1. Maximiliam Maeder SGP

2. Riccardo Pianosi ITA

3. Gian Stragiotti SUI

4. Lucas Fonseca BRA

5. Jan Voester GER

6. Vojteck Koska CZE

7. Sam Dickinson GBR

8. Mattia Maini GBR

9. Jan Koszowski POL

10. Karl Maeder [U17] SUI

2024 Youth European – Final Women

1. Lysa Caval FRA

2. Derin Atakan TUR

3. Magdalena Woyciechowska POL

4. Zoe Boutang FRA

5. Derin Deniz Sorguc TUR

6. Ella Geiger GBR

7. Karolina Jankowska [U17] POL

8. Emma Rennie GBR

9. Marija Dolenc CRO

10. Dominika Braunova CZE