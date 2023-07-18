Prince of Wales Cup Week – Classic and Moderns complete first races

The 2023 Handelsbanken Prince Of Wales Cup Week got underway at Itchenor SC on Monday.
Just one race was completed for the Modern Fleet, with 18 boats finishing from the 31 strong fleet.
Winners were Andy Shaw and Robert Struckett sailing 1569, second Edward FitzGerald and Glen Truswell in 1553 and third 1565 of Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary.
Tuesday 18 July the Modern 14s will Race for Points races 2 and 3. Scheduled for outside the harbour.
Handelsbanken Prince Of Wales Cup Week, after race 1 (31 entries)
1st 1569 Bubble – – Andy Shaw and Robert Struckett – – 1 pts
2nd 1553 Scrumpet – – Edward FitzGerald and Glen Truswell – – 2 pts
3rd 1565 Zog – – Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary – – 3 pts
4th 1567 Synchronicity – – Martin Jones and Harry Kennedy – – 4 pts
5th 1557 Amazing Maisie – – Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle – – 5 pts
6th 1530 Smash it – – Alex Knight and James Clark – – 6 pts
7th 1568 Pat Clifton – – Liam Stacpoole and Wayne Barnicoat – – 7 pts
8th 1574 Upton Brown 14 – – Mark Upton-Brown and Ed Dyer – – 8 pts
9th 1572 Chimera – – Peter Bromley and Ian Lodder – – 9 pts
10th 1575 Seeking Pink – – Andy FitzGerald and Josh Boniface – – 10 pts
11th 625 La Dolce Vita – – Lauren Laventure and Jason Lemieox – – 11 pts
12th 1531 Eagle 2 – – Andrew Penman and Chris Watson – – 12 pts
13th 1523 Tartan Fraulein – – Kimball Morrison and Torquil Morrison – – 13 pts
14th 1570 Booby – – George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman – – 14 pts
15th 1519 George 1st – – Oliver Sloper and Nick Blevins – – 15 pts
16th 1558 Dragon – – Robin Pascal and Martin Pascal – – 16 pts
17th 623 Hell-Bent – – Peter Hayward and Selena Gomez – – 17 pts
18th 1547 Georgy Girl – – Dominic Van Essen and Simona Saccani – – 18 pts
The Int 14 Classic and Vintage Boats finally managed two races after their racing was abandoned over the weekend due to the strong winds.
Winner of race 1 was the Classic 14, Aquavit No. 1048, a C Bulloch design from 1975.
Race 2 was for the Old Boat POW, won by James Vaughan and Alastair Wilson sailing the Classic 14, Seawitch No. 935, a Bruce Kirby design from 1969.
Overall winner of the Classic and Vintage 2023 Championship were James Vaughan and Alastair Wilson.
Int 14 Classic and Vintage 2023 Championship
1st 935 Seawitch, Classic – – James Vaughan and Alastair Wilson 2 1 – – 3 pts
2nd 1048 Aquavit, Classic – – Lyndon Beasley and Ian Marsmae 1 3 – – 4 pts
3rd 1156 Sea Dragon, Vintage – – Andrew Bates and Andrew Bates 3 2 – – 5 pts
4th 366 Sayonara, Vintage – – Paul Armitage and Karen Armitage 4 4 – – 8 pts
5th 330 Whirlwind, Vintage – – Edward Allen and Bertie Wykeham 6 5 – – 11 pts
6th 201 Daring, Vintage – – Jonathan Knight and David Knight 5 7.0 RET – – 12 pts