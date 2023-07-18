Prince of Wales Cup Week – Classic and Moderns complete first races

The 2023 Handelsbanken Prince Of Wales Cup Week got underway at Itchenor SC on Monday.

Just one race was completed for the Modern Fleet, with 18 boats finishing from the 31 strong fleet.

Winners were Andy Shaw and Robert Struckett sailing 1569, second Edward FitzGerald and Glen Truswell in 1553 and third 1565 of Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary.

Tuesday 18 July the Modern 14s will Race for Points races 2 and 3. Scheduled for outside the harbour.

Handelsbanken Prince Of Wales Cup Week, after race 1 (31 entries)

1st 1569 Bubble – – Andy Shaw and Robert Struckett – – 1 pts

2nd 1553 Scrumpet – – Edward FitzGerald and Glen Truswell – – 2 pts

3rd 1565 Zog – – Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary – – 3 pts

4th 1567 Synchronicity – – Martin Jones and Harry Kennedy – – 4 pts

5th 1557 Amazing Maisie – – Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle – – 5 pts

6th 1530 Smash it – – Alex Knight and James Clark – – 6 pts

7th 1568 Pat Clifton – – Liam Stacpoole and Wayne Barnicoat – – 7 pts

8th 1574 Upton Brown 14 – – Mark Upton-Brown and Ed Dyer – – 8 pts

9th 1572 Chimera – – Peter Bromley and Ian Lodder – – 9 pts

10th 1575 Seeking Pink – – Andy FitzGerald and Josh Boniface – – 10 pts

11th 625 La Dolce Vita – – Lauren Laventure and Jason Lemieox – – 11 pts

12th 1531 Eagle 2 – – Andrew Penman and Chris Watson – – 12 pts

13th 1523 Tartan Fraulein – – Kimball Morrison and Torquil Morrison – – 13 pts

14th 1570 Booby – – George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman – – 14 pts

15th 1519 George 1st – – Oliver Sloper and Nick Blevins – – 15 pts

16th 1558 Dragon – – Robin Pascal and Martin Pascal – – 16 pts

17th 623 Hell-Bent – – Peter Hayward and Selena Gomez – – 17 pts

18th 1547 Georgy Girl – – Dominic Van Essen and Simona Saccani – – 18 pts

The Int 14 Classic and Vintage Boats finally managed two races after their racing was abandoned over the weekend due to the strong winds.

Winner of race 1 was the Classic 14, Aquavit No. 1048, a C Bulloch design from 1975.

Race 2 was for the Old Boat POW, won by James Vaughan and Alastair Wilson sailing the Classic 14, Seawitch No. 935, a Bruce Kirby design from 1969.

Overall winner of the Classic and Vintage 2023 Championship were James Vaughan and Alastair Wilson.

Int 14 Classic and Vintage 2023 Championship

1st 935 Seawitch, Classic – – James Vaughan and Alastair Wilson 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 1048 Aquavit, Classic – – Lyndon Beasley and Ian Marsmae 1 3 – – 4 pts

3rd 1156 Sea Dragon, Vintage – – Andrew Bates and Andrew Bates 3 2 – – 5 pts

4th 366 Sayonara, Vintage – – Paul Armitage and Karen Armitage 4 4 – – 8 pts

5th 330 Whirlwind, Vintage – – Edward Allen and Bertie Wykeham 6 5 – – 11 pts

6th 201 Daring, Vintage – – Jonathan Knight and David Knight 5 7.0 RET – – 12 pts