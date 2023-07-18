Prince of Wales Cup Week – Classic/Vintage Old Boat POW

The Int 14 Classic and Vintage Boats finally managed two races after their racing was abandoned over the weekend due to the strong winds.

Racing got underway from Itchenor SC in a challenging south westerly of 15-18 knots in Chichester Harbour.

Winner of race 1 was the Classic 14, Aquavit No. 1048, a C Bulloch design from 1975.

Race 2 was for the Old Boat POW, won by James Vaughan and Alastair Wilson sailing the Classic 14, Seawitch No. 935, a Bruce Kirby design from 1969.

Second was the Vintage 14, Sea Dragon No. 1156 Sea Dragon, of Andrew Bates and his crew.

Overall winner of the Classic and Vintage 2023 Championship were James Vaughan and Alastair Wilson, Seawitch No. 935.

Int 14 Classic and Vintage 2023 Championship

1st 935 Seawitch, Classic – – James Vaughan and Alastair Wilson 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 1048 Aquavit, Classic – – Lyndon Beasley and Ian Marsmae 1 3 – – 4 pts

3rd 1156 Sea Dragon, Vintage – – Andrew Bates and Andrew Bates 3 2 – – 5 pts

4th 366 Sayonara, Vintage – – Paul Armitage and Karen Armitage 4 4 – – 8 pts

5th 330 Whirlwind, Vintage – – Edward Allen and Bertie Wykeham 6 5 – – 11 pts

6th 201 Daring, Vintage – – Jonathan Knight and David Knight 5 7.0 RET – – 12 pts

