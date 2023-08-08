12 Metre Worlds – Challenge XII and Columbia are 2023 World Champions

Challenge XII and Columbia Become Two-Time World Champions at the 12 Metre 2023 World Championship

After participating in a morning parade around Newport Harbor that was punctuated by cannon salutes from yacht clubs and other prime waterfront viewing spots, ten historic 12 Metres moved on to Rhode Island Sound for Saturday’s final race of the 12 Metre World Championship.

To be named the World Champions at the end of the day, Jack LeFort’s Challenge XII (KA-10) had merely to finish better than fifth among Modern Division’s five entries if Takashi Okura’s Japanese entry Freedom (US-30), close behind in the standings, were to win.

The day prior, Kevin Hegarty/Anthony Chiurco’s Columbia (US-16) already had mathematically sewn up the nine-race series in the five-boat Traditional/Vintage Division.

After waiting for two hours, a windward/leeward course was set (later shortened) for a seven-knot breeze, and Challenge XII handily sailed to victory while Freedom finished fifth to maintain its Modern Division podium position of second place.

Columbia finished third, while the fleet’s oldest boat, Mark Watson’s Onawa (US-6), built in 1928, sailed its way to a clean victory and a claim on second place overall for the Traditional/Vintage Division.

Both the Challenge XII and Columbia teams, homegrown with mostly local crews, won the Worlds in 2019 when it last was held in Newport.

Other Modern Division teams competing were Peter Askew’s Enterprise (US-27), Andrew Rose’s Defender (US-33), and Dawn Riley’s Oakcliff trainees sailing Courageous (US-26).

Other Traditional/Vintage Division teams competing were Jack Klinck’s Nefertiti (US-19) and Steve Eddleston’s Weatherly (US-17).

The Worlds fleet included four boats that successfully defended the America’s Cup when it was sailed in Newport in 12 Metres from 1958 to 1983: Columbia – 1958, Weatherly – 1962, Courageous – 1974/1977 and Freedom – 1980.

2023 12 Metre Worlds Results

Division 1 Modern

1st KA 10 Challenge XII, Jack LeFort – – 1 2 2 1 1 1 2 2 1 – – 13 pts

2nd USA 30 Freedom, Takashi Okura – – 2 1 1 2 2 2 4 1 5 – – 20 pts

3rd US 27 Enterprise (M), USMMA Sailing Foundation – – 3 3 3 4 3 3 1 3 3 – – 26 pts

4th USA 26 Courageous, Oakcliff Sailing – – 5 5 5 3 5 4 3 4 4 – – 38 pts

5th US 33 Defender, Andrew Rose – – 4 4 4 5 4 6/RET 5 5 2 – – 39 pts

Division 2 Traditional & Division D Vintage

1st US 16 Columbia (Traditional) Kevin Hegarty / Anthony Chiurco – – 4 5 2 1 1 1 1 1 3 – – 19 pts

2nd US 6 Onawa, Mark Watson / Steven Gewirz /Brady Schofield – – 2 3 1 5 2 5 4 4 1 – – 27 pts

3rd USA 21 American Eagle (Traditional) Robert Morton – – 1 4 6/DSQ 2 4 2 2 2 4 – – 27 pts

4th US 17 Weatherly (Traditional) Steven Eddleston – – 5 2 3 3 3 5/SCP 5 3 2 – – 31 pts

5th US 19 Nefertiti (T) (Traditional) Jack Klinck – – 3 1 4 4 5 4 3 6/RET 5 – – 35 pts

